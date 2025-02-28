Alia Bhatt takes cooking lessons from mom Soni Razdan in simple lounge outfit worth 43K

Alia Bhatt puts on her chef's hat as she takes cooking lessons from her mother, Soni Razdan. In a recently uploaded video, the mother-daughter duo is seen bonding over a meal. While their culinary skills took centre stage, fashion lovers couldn't help but zoom in on Alia's stylish look featuring a striped shirt and trousers. However, her simple laid-back lounge outfit comes with a surprising price tag that might just surprise you. (Also read: Alia Bhatt wows as real-life Belle in dreamy golden gown for latest ad shoot. See her glam fairytale pics ) Alia Bhatt stuns in chic outfit while cooking with mom Soni Razdan.(Instagram/@aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt rocks striped shirt and trousers

On Thursday, Alia took to Instagram and uploaded a video along with the caption, "First attempt at my favourite food - ft. Mama dearest 💕Watch the full video on the link in bio." For her look, Alia wore a striped cropped shirt featuring a cobalt blue and chalk white vertical stripe pattern.

The cotton poplin fabric added a crisp touch, while the embroidered logo at the chest, box-pleat detail, and notched lapels elevated its charm. The short sleeves, chest patch pocket, side slits, and cropped length gave the ensemble a casual yet chic vibe. She paired it with blue jogger pants featuring a wide-leg relaxed fit and stylish red stripes running down the sides, adding a sporty-chic touch.

What is the price of her outfit

If you loved Alia's outfit and wish to add it to your wardrobe, we've got you covered. Her top is from the luxury brand Loewe and is priced at €175, approximately ₹15,982.04. Her jogger pants come with a price tag of $314, which is around ₹27,361, bringing the total cost of her effortlessly chic ensemble to approximately ₹43,343.

She accessorised her look with a pair of gold hoop earrings. With a dewy minimal makeup look and her luscious tresses tied in a middle-parted low ponytail, she perfectly finished off her look.