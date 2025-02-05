Alia Bhatt wows as real-life Belle in dreamy golden gown for latest ad shoot. See her glam fairytale pics

By

Alia Bhatt looks like a real-life princess in her latest ad shoot, dazzling in a dreamy golden gown with stunning details that scream fairytale magic. See pics.

Alia's dreamy golden gown look is pure fashion delight. She dazzled in a custom creation by renowned designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The gown boasts a shimmering one-shoulder silhouette intricately embellished with golden handwork, zari embroidery, and delicate sequin motifs. The bottom features an ultra-flared silk skirt, which adds a dramatic flair, making her resemble a modern-day Belle.

Alia accessorised her look with stunning diamond drop earrings, a matching necklace, and a bracelet that adorned her wrist. With the help of makeup artist Puneet Saini, she opted for a flawless beauty look featuring nude shimmery eyeshadow, smudged eyeliner, defined brows, mascara-coated lashes, a dewy base, blushed cheeks, a luminous highlighter, and a nude lipstick. Hair stylist Amit Thakur styled her luscious tresses into a chic bun, perfectly completing the look.

How fans reacted

Alia's pictures quickly caught the spotlight, garnering tons of likes and comments. One fan wrote, "Alia in every look is incredible," while another commented, "She is like Cinderella." Others were equally captivated, with one saying, "Unreal," and another adding, "Belle but make it desi!" Many others flooded the post with fire and heart emojis.