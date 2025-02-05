Menu Explore
Alia Bhatt wows as real-life Belle in dreamy golden gown for latest ad shoot. See her glam fairytale pics

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Feb 05, 2025 09:22 AM IST

Alia Bhatt looks like a real-life princess in her latest ad shoot, dazzling in a dreamy golden gown with stunning details that scream fairytale magic. See pics.

Alia Bhatt channels her inner Belle in latest ad shoot for Malabar Gold and Diamonds, looking straight out of a fairytale. The 31-year-old actor stuns in breathtaking outfits, from shimmering golden-toned gowns to elegant dresses, exuding true Disney princess charm.

Alia Bhatt rocks a stunning golden gown by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.(Instagram)
Alia Bhatt rocks a stunning golden gown by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.(Instagram)

In one of the looks, she dazzles in a dreamy golden gown that's nothing short of magical and will surely leave you in awe. Let's decode her look and take some style notes. (Also read: Alia Bhatt glows in floral kurta set worth 8,800 as she returns from vacation with Ranbir Kapoor and baby Raha. Watch )

Alia Bhatt stuns in dreamy golden gown

On Tuesday, celebrity fashion stylist Rhea Kapoor took to Instagram, treating Alia Bhatt's fans to a series of glamorous snaps of the actor. She captioned the post, "New work with angel @aliabhatt for @malabargoldanddiamonds." In the photos, Alia looks every bit like a princess, striking stunning poses in a variety of outfits.

Alia's dreamy golden gown look is pure fashion delight. She dazzled in a custom creation by renowned designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The gown boasts a shimmering one-shoulder silhouette intricately embellished with golden handwork, zari embroidery, and delicate sequin motifs. The bottom features an ultra-flared silk skirt, which adds a dramatic flair, making her resemble a modern-day Belle.

Alia accessorised her look with stunning diamond drop earrings, a matching necklace, and a bracelet that adorned her wrist. With the help of makeup artist Puneet Saini, she opted for a flawless beauty look featuring nude shimmery eyeshadow, smudged eyeliner, defined brows, mascara-coated lashes, a dewy base, blushed cheeks, a luminous highlighter, and a nude lipstick. Hair stylist Amit Thakur styled her luscious tresses into a chic bun, perfectly completing the look.

How fans reacted

Alia's pictures quickly caught the spotlight, garnering tons of likes and comments. One fan wrote, "Alia in every look is incredible," while another commented, "She is like Cinderella." Others were equally captivated, with one saying, "Unreal," and another adding, "Belle but make it desi!" Many others flooded the post with fire and heart emojis.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
