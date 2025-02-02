Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Feb 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Alia Bhatt glows in floral kurta set worth 8,800 as she returns from vacation with Ranbir Kapoor and baby Raha. Watch

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Feb 02, 2025 09:07 PM IST

Alia Bhatt was spotted at the Mumbai airport with Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha, wearing an elegant ivory kurta set. See all pics and video inside. 

Alia Bhatt, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and their adorable daughter Raha, was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport, returning from a vacation. In the photos and videos making rounds online, Ranbir was seen carrying little Raha in his arms, while Alia effortlessly showcased her fashion prowess in a stunning ethnic look. Whether it's a casual outing or a family trip, Alia knows how to make heads turn with her chic style. Let's break down her outfit and take some style cues. (Also read: Alia Bhatt poses with Ranbir Kapoor and little Raha in stunning red dress worth just 6000 for Christmas brunch )

Recently returning from a vacation, Alia Bhatt was seen at Mumbai airport with Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha. (Instagram)
Recently returning from a vacation, Alia Bhatt was seen at Mumbai airport with Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha. (Instagram)

Alia Bhatt rocks floral kurta set

Alia embraced her ethnic side in a stunning ivory kurta set crafted from lightweight linen fabric. The set featured a flattering v-neckline, relaxed fit, and loose sleeves, making it both stylish and comfortable. What truly made the outfit stand out was the intricate European rose design delicately drawn across the kurta and sleeves, almost like a sublime painting. The tiny roses scattered all over added an extra touch of charm. She paired the kurta with matching pants, completing her effortlessly chic ethnic look.

How much her outfit costs

If you're loving Alia's outfit and want to add it to your own wardrobe, we've got you covered. Her beautiful kurta set is from the brand Roza and is priced at 8,800.

Alia accessorised her look with a pair of rectangle black sunglasses, silver earrings and a pair of flats. With a subtle makeup look and her tresses tied in a neat bun, she perfectly rounded off her look.

On the professional work

On the work front, Alia was last seen in Jigra and will next appear in Alpha. Directed by Shiv Rawail, known for the YRF-produced streaming series The Railway Men, Alpha marks the first female-led film in the spy universe. It also stars Sharvari and Anil Kapoor, and the film's title was revealed in a special video by the makers.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On