Alia Bhatt glows in floral kurta set worth 8,800 as she returns from vacation with Ranbir Kapoor and baby Raha. Watch

Alia Bhatt, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and their adorable daughter Raha, was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport, returning from a vacation. In the photos and videos making rounds online, Ranbir was seen carrying little Raha in his arms, while Alia effortlessly showcased her fashion prowess in a stunning ethnic look. Whether it's a casual outing or a family trip, Alia knows how to make heads turn with her chic style. Let's break down her outfit and take some style cues. (Also read: Alia Bhatt poses with Ranbir Kapoor and little Raha in stunning red dress worth just ₹6000 for Christmas brunch ) Recently returning from a vacation, Alia Bhatt was seen at Mumbai airport with Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha. (Instagram)

Alia Bhatt rocks floral kurta set

Alia embraced her ethnic side in a stunning ivory kurta set crafted from lightweight linen fabric. The set featured a flattering v-neckline, relaxed fit, and loose sleeves, making it both stylish and comfortable. What truly made the outfit stand out was the intricate European rose design delicately drawn across the kurta and sleeves, almost like a sublime painting. The tiny roses scattered all over added an extra touch of charm. She paired the kurta with matching pants, completing her effortlessly chic ethnic look.

How much her outfit costs

If you're loving Alia's outfit and want to add it to your own wardrobe, we've got you covered. Her beautiful kurta set is from the brand Roza and is priced at ₹8,800.

Alia accessorised her look with a pair of rectangle black sunglasses, silver earrings and a pair of flats. With a subtle makeup look and her tresses tied in a neat bun, she perfectly rounded off her look.

On the professional work

On the work front, Alia was last seen in Jigra and will next appear in Alpha. Directed by Shiv Rawail, known for the YRF-produced streaming series The Railway Men, Alpha marks the first female-led film in the spy universe. It also stars Sharvari and Anil Kapoor, and the film's title was revealed in a special video by the makers.