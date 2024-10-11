Alia Bhatt's sindoori red saree for Durga Puja with sister Shaheen is the festive-ready look for brides

Alia Bhatt visited the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal on Friday. The actor's sister, Shaheen Bhatt, accompanied her. They took Maa Durga's blessings on the occasion of Ashtami. Check out Alia's traditional avatar for the celebrations. Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt celebrate Durga Puja.

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt visit Durga Puja pandal

The paparazzi shared videos of Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt arriving at the Durga Puja pandal on Instagram. The clips show Alia posing for photos with Shaheen Bhatt, taking blessings from Maa Durga, and clicking pictures with fans. The visit was special for Alia as her film Jigra was released today. Alia also received prasad from the priest at the celebrations. Let's decode her traditional look.

Alia Bhatt's sindoori red saree

Alia Bhatt chose a sindoori red-coloured organza saree for the occasion. The nine yards feature intricate gold sequin embellishments, zardozi work on the scalloped borders, and mirror work. She traditionally draped the saree, with the pallu falling from her shoulder in a floor-grazing length.

Alia paired the saree with a silk blouse featuring a plunging sweetheart neckline, a gold gota embroidery on the straps and border, zardosi work on the bust, and a cropped hem.

Alia tied her hair in a messy bun, and for the makeup, she chose pink eye shadow, mascara-adorned lashes, feathered brows, a dainty bindi, glossy pink lips, rouged cheeks, and glowing skin. Lastly, gold jhumkis and a statement ring rounded off the accessories.

Meanwhile, Shaheen complemented Alia in a yellow heavily-embellished anarkali gown. She paired the ensemble with a chiffon dupatta ad dainty gold accessories.

About Alia Bhatt

Alia is married to Ranbir Kapoor. The couple has a daughter, Raha Kapoor. On the work front, the actor will be seen in Jigra. The film was released today. Directed by Vasan Bala, the film also stars Vedang Raina in a pivotal role.