Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Oct 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Alia Bhatt's sindoori red saree for Durga Puja with sister Shaheen is the festive-ready look for brides

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Oct 11, 2024 05:01 PM IST

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt visited a Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai. Alia wore a gorgeous sindoori red saree.

Alia Bhatt visited the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal on Friday. The actor's sister, Shaheen Bhatt, accompanied her. They took Maa Durga's blessings on the occasion of Ashtami. Check out Alia's traditional avatar for the celebrations.

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt celebrate Durga Puja.
Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt celebrate Durga Puja.

(Also Read | Kajol dazzles in traditional saree with Ajay Devgn and son Yug as they visit Durga Puja pandal on Ashtami)

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt visit Durga Puja pandal

The paparazzi shared videos of Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt arriving at the Durga Puja pandal on Instagram. The clips show Alia posing for photos with Shaheen Bhatt, taking blessings from Maa Durga, and clicking pictures with fans. The visit was special for Alia as her film Jigra was released today. Alia also received prasad from the priest at the celebrations. Let's decode her traditional look.

Alia Bhatt's sindoori red saree

Alia Bhatt chose a sindoori red-coloured organza saree for the occasion. The nine yards feature intricate gold sequin embellishments, zardozi work on the scalloped borders, and mirror work. She traditionally draped the saree, with the pallu falling from her shoulder in a floor-grazing length.

Alia paired the saree with a silk blouse featuring a plunging sweetheart neckline, a gold gota embroidery on the straps and border, zardosi work on the bust, and a cropped hem.

Alia tied her hair in a messy bun, and for the makeup, she chose pink eye shadow, mascara-adorned lashes, feathered brows, a dainty bindi, glossy pink lips, rouged cheeks, and glowing skin. Lastly, gold jhumkis and a statement ring rounded off the accessories.

Meanwhile, Shaheen complemented Alia in a yellow heavily-embellished anarkali gown. She paired the ensemble with a chiffon dupatta ad dainty gold accessories.

About Alia Bhatt

Alia is married to Ranbir Kapoor. The couple has a daughter, Raha Kapoor. On the work front, the actor will be seen in Jigra. The film was released today. Directed by Vasan Bala, the film also stars Vedang Raina in a pivotal role.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On