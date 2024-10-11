Kajol dazzles in traditional saree with Ajay Devgn and son Yug as they visit Durga Puja pandal on Ashtami

Kajol, Ajay Devgn, and her son Yug visited the Mukerji family Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai on Friday. The family took part in the celebrations on the occasion of Ashtami. They also posed for a picture-perfect frame, dressed in traditional outfits. Kajol, Ajay Devgn, and Yug.

Kajol dazzles in a double-toned saree

Kajol chose a dual-toned saree for the Ashtami celebrations with her family. The nine yards comes in a bright pink and purple hue, and features embroidered borders and tassels adorned on the pallu. She draped the saree in traditional style, letting the pallu fall from her shoulder in a floor-grazing length.

Kajol paired the nine yards with a multi-coloured sleeveless blouse featuring a plunging neckline, sequin work, and a fitted silhouette. For accessories, the actor wore a choker necklace, rings, bracelets, jhumkis, and an embellished potli bag. Lastly, she tied her hair in a side-parted coiffed bun, and for glam, she chose winged eyeliner, blush pink lip shade, rouge-tinted cheeks, mascara-adorned lashes, and feathered brows.

What did Ajay Devgn and Yug wear for the Durga Puja celebrations

Ajay complemented his wife in a navy blue kurta and pyjama set. The minimal kurta features front button closures, full-length sleeves, a Mandarin collar, and a striped pattern. He completed the look with straight-leg fit pants, tinted aviator sunglasses, and a trimmed beard.

Meanwhile, Yug chose to match with his father at the Durga Puja celebrations. He wore a navy blue embroidered short kurta featuring a slit Mandarin collar and full-length sleeves. He completed the outfit with black churidar pants.

About Kajol

Apart from Yug, Kajol and Ajay Devgn also have a daughter, Nysa Devgan. On the work front, the actor will be seen next in Do Patti. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh in pivotal roles. The mystery thriller is directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi.