Alia Bhatt serves superstar energy in new photoshoot; Gucci creative director Sabato De Sarno reacts

Alia Bhatt, who is the first global brand ambassador from India for Gucci, dropped pictures from her latest photoshoot for the Italian luxury fashion house. The actor's post wowed her fans and even garnered a comment from Gucci's creative director, Sabato De Sarno. Alia Bhatt serves superstar energy in stylish outfit.

Alia Bhatt is ‘going Gucci’

Alia Bhatt shared pictures from her photoshoot with the caption, “going @gucci ♥️ #GucciBlondie.” The photos show her carrying the Gucci Blondie handbag in Rosso Ancora red smooth leather. Presented on the Cruise 2025 runway at London’s Tate Modern art gallery, the Gucci Blondie bag is by Sabato De Sarno and revives the house's logo that debuted in the early 1970s. According to the brand's website, it retails at USD 3,900, approximately ₹3,28,492.

Decoding Alia Bhatt's outfit

Alia wore the classic white shirt and blue denim jeans combination in the head-turning clicks. The white blouse features a semi-sheer silhouette adorned with Gucci logo embroidery, a collared neckline, front button closures with the top left open, full-length sleeves with folded cuffs, and a relaxed silhouette.

Alia tucked the shirt inside her pants. The blue denim jeans have a mid-rise waistline, frayed hem, and a relaxed fitting. Apart from the Gucci Blondie bag, Alia accessorised the outfit with sunglasses, rings, slingback stilettos in the signature Gucci red shade, and gold hoop earrings.

With her hair styled in a side parting and left loose, Alia chose feathered brows, rouge-tinted cheeks, glowing skin, rose-pink lips, and a hint of pink eye shadow for the glam picks.

How did the internet react?

Gucci creative director Sabato De Sarno posted a heart in the comments section. Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri dropped a fire emoji. A fan wrote, “Such a superstar.” Another comment read, “Boss babe.” A fan commented, “What in the SLAY behaviour?” Another said, “Face card never declines.”