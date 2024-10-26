Alia Bhatt wore a stylish 37K outfit to party with Ranbir Kapoor and family on Soni Razdan's birthday: Check details

For the special outing, Alia wore one of the most flattering silhouettes we've seen – a pink and black co-ord set by Divyam Mehta, featuring a jacket cinched at her waist and matching pair of trousers.

More about Alia's birthday outfit

Her softly tailored wrap jacket and pants in Divyam Mehta's Kotatsu Boro print are crafted from luxurious silk crepe fabric, enhanced with tonal hand-tailored stitches on the lapel and seams. The onion pink outfit from the Delhi-based fashion designer is priced at ₹37,000 (tax included) on the brand's official website.

We loved how Alia's wide-leg pants pooled to the floor and she paired her look with a black mini bag. Alia looked extra cool in the pair of golden hoops she chose to complete the look. She kept her makeup minimal and wore her short hair in natural curls.

Tips to recreate Alia's look

Beyond the standard blazer and trousers worn with heels for the office, Alia's latest looks prove that there are so many unique ways to style a versatile yet fun jacket outfit. After her latest look, we don't think there's any combination that better speaks to relaxed sophistication this festive season.

Pile on some gold jewellery, may be a pair of hoop earrings like Alia, and add your neutral shoulder bag to your side, and you're ready for a day at the office. Plus, if you have a dinner or get-together at night, consider switching up your outfit by adding heels to your outfit for a chic going-out look.