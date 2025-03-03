‘Shut up and BOUNCE’: Shilpa Shetty makes fitness meet fun with trampoline core workout and we are inspired

Bollywood’s fitness queen, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, never fails to inspire us with her workout routines and this Monday was no different as the diva was seen making waves with her trampoline core workout. From Yoga to weight training, Shilpa keeps pushing boundaries and as a new week started, she was seen encouraging a fun yet effective way to build strength and endurance. Shilpa Shetty’s trampoline core workout: The fun and effective way to stay fit.(Image by Instagram/theshilpashetty)

What is a trampoline core workout?

Taking to her social media handle this work day, Shilpa proved that a trampoline is not just for kids but can also be used by adults as a low-impact, high-intensity exercise tool that helps improve core strength, balance and cardiovascular health. Unlike traditional workouts, rebounding on a trampoline is gentle on the joints while engaging multiple muscle groups.

Shilpa’s routine: Bouncing to a stronger core

Dressed in athleisure wear and hair pulled back into a high ponytail to keep her tresses off her face during the intense exercise session, Shilpa Shetty was seen bouncing on a trampoline at a gym. The diva aimed for core activation and stability and here’s why her routine is worth trying -

Core Engagement: Every bounce forces the abdominal muscles to work harder for balance.

Every bounce forces the abdominal muscles to work harder for balance. Improved Posture: Strengthens the lower back and stabiliser muscles.

Strengthens the lower back and stabiliser muscles. Fat Burn and Toning: Boosts metabolism while toning abs, legs and glutes.

Boosts metabolism while toning abs, legs and glutes. Low-Impact, High-Intensity: Reduces stress on joints compared to running or jumping on hard surfaces.

Fitness enthusiasts recommend trampoline workouts because they are fun and dynamic enough to break the monotony of traditional ab workouts, great for lymphatic drainage as it helps detoxify the body and good for mental health because the rhythmic bouncing releases endorphins, reducing stress.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa shared the viral workout video and captioned it, “Shut up and BOUNCE… your way to stronger abs! Who said workouts can’t be a ‘jump’start to fun? (sic).”

Gushing over its health, she shared, “Benefits :

✅ Strengthens core and burns fat

✅ Low-impact on joints, high-intensity burn

✅ Improves stability, balance, and posture

✅ Boosts circulation and aids detoxification

✅ Engages deep core muscles for better control

✅ Fun, stress-relieving, and full-body activation

✅ Challenges gravity while keeping it low-impact (sic).”

How to get started

Invest in a mini-trampoline (rebounder).

Begin with basic bounces, keeping your core engaged.

Add knee lifts, twists and plank hops for more intensity.

Aim for 15-20 minutes to feel the burn without overstraining.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra continues to redefine fitness, proving that workouts do not have to be boring and her trampoline core workout is proof as it seemed to be a fun, effective and joint-friendly way to stay in shape. So, if you are looking to spice up your routine, grab a trampoline and start bouncing your way to a stronger core!

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.