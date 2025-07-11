Dhadak 2 trailer: Fans say ‘Triptii Dimri is back in form’ as she fights casteism for Siddhant Chaturvedi’s love

Filmmaker Karan Johar launched Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor in Bollywood with Dhadak, and now, he has finally unveiled the trailer of the film's spiritual sequel, Dhadak 2, which stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri's stills from Dhadak 2 trailer.

Dhadak 2 trailer

On Friday, Dharma Productions shared an intriguing trailer of Dhadak 2, featuring Triptii and Siddhant. The trailer shows them as college students. Siddhant, who secures admission through a reservation quota, faces discrimination at college but finds an ally in Triptii, who does not believe in the caste system. The trailer then reveals how the two go against all odds to stay together and fight for their love—even if it means defying their parents or risking their lives.

Sharing the trailer, the makers wrote: "It all begins with ek धड़क! ❤️ #Dhadak2 trailer out now, Releasing in cinemas on 1st August."

Fans couldn't help but shower love on Siddhant and Triptii's chemistry. One of the comments read, Finally, a new pair with perfect chemistry! Sid and Tripti are gonna slay this. The trailer looks promising." Another wrote, "Triptii and Siddhant's chemistry looks refreshing." Another comment read, “Finally, we are going to see Tripti in the character which she's mastered to play.”

"Our Laila is going to rock again." Another wrote, "Our Laila is back. Triptii is back in form. Acting - Emotions - Drama. All in one package." Another comment read, "Finally, Tripti Dimri got a better script."

About Dhadak 2

Directed by Shazia Iqbal and produced by Karan Johar, Umesh Kumar Bansal, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Meenu Aroraa, Somen Mishra & Pragati Deshmukh, Co-produced by Marijke deSouza, the film is a spiritual sequel to Dhadak, which featured Janhvi and Ishaan Khatter. Dhadak 2 also stars Vipin Sharma, Manjiri Pupala, Deeksha Joshi, Saurabh Sachdev and others in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on August 1.