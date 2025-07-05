Boney Kapoor is 'waiting anxiously' for daughter Anshula Kapoor to return to Mumbai after engagement with Rohan Thakkar

Producer Boney Kapoor has reacted to daughter Anshula Kapoor's engagement with her longtime boyfriend, writer Rohan Thakkar. Taking to Instagram recently, Anshula made the announcement and shared photos. Boney has reacted to the post. Anshula Kapoor is the daughter of Boney and the late Mona Shourie Kapoor.

Boney Kapoor on Anshula's engagement to Rohan Thakkar

In the photos, Rohan proposed marriage to Anshula Kapoor in Central Park, New York City. The duo celebrated the special moments with hugs and kisses, followed by a meal at a burger joint.

Sharing the photos, Anshula wrote, "We met on an app. Started talking on a random Tuesday at 1.15 am. We spoke until 6 am that morning. And somehow, even back then, it felt like the beginning of something that mattered. 3 years later, in my favourite city, in front of the castle in Central Park, he proposed! At exactly 1.15 AM India time!

"And somehow the world paused just long enough for the moment to feel like magic. Just the quiet kind of love that feels like home. I’ve never been the girl who believed in fairytales.. but what @rohanthakkar1511 gave me that day was better. Because it was intentional. Thoughtful. Real. Us. I said yes. Through ugly tears, shaky laughs, and the kind of happiness I can’t put into words. Because since 2022, it’s always been you. I’m engaged to my best friend!!! My safe place. My person. Fav boy, fav city… and now, my fav YES!" she added.

Here's what Boney has to say to Anshula

Reacting to the post, Boney wrote, “God bless you both, waiting anxiously for you guys to come bk & celebrate the enagagement in your home town at my house (hugs and kissing face emojis).”

Anshula is the sister of Arjun Kapoor. She is the daughter of Boney and the late Mona Shourie Kapoor. Anshula was most recently seen in The Traitors, a reality series hosted by Karan Johar. It streamed on Amazon Prime Video.