Shruti Haasan calls Coolie co-star Rajinikanth shrewd: ‘Knew him from my dad’s lens’

For Shruti Haasan, working with Rajinikanth on her upcoming film Coolie, was an eye opening experince. She admits that she got to see a different side of the superstar, beyond his iconic persona. Shruti Haasan worked with Rajinikanth on Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie.

Shruti on working with Rajinikanth

Shruti spoke about working with Rajinikanth when she joined Ranveer Allahbadia for a podcast on his YouTube channel.

Talking about working with Rajinikanth on her upcoming film Coolie, Shruti shared, “My father (Kamal Haasan) and he are like two pillars and faces of Tamil cinema. I always knew him through the lens of the public, and people for some reason thought that I would have grown up around him. I knew him as the superstar, and I knew him from my dad’s lens, but it was very interesting to know him through the filming process.”

She added, “He is a unique mix of characteristics, and he is shrewd and sharp. But he is also very warm, and I even told him that he was very cool to talk to. He is very nice and easy to converse with; he doesn’t carry the gravitas with him. He always brings good energy with him on the set, and everyone is happy to work with him.”

Shruti’s recent work

Shruti was last seen in the 2023 films Veera Simha Reddy, Waltair Veerayya, The Eye, Hi Nanna and Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire. She is currently working on Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie, H Vinoth’s Jana Nayagan, and Mysskin’s Train.

Coolie also stars Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra, Soubin Shahir and Sathyaraj, with Pooja Hegde making a special appearance for a song. Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ensemble film is one of the most-awaited films this year. Recently, the makers of Coolie confirmed that Aamir will play Dahaa in the film by dropping a monochrome picture of him smoking a pipe while dressed in a vest and jeans.

Apart from this, Shruti is also expected to reprise her role for Prashanth’s Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam.