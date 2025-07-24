Raj Shamani reveals to Kapil Sharma how he bagged the infamous Vijay Mallya interview. Watch

In June this year, podcaster Raj Shamani posted a four-hour conversation with Vijay Mallya on his podcast, discussing everything from his life to Kingfisher, the controversy around leaving the country, and more. On the upcoming episode of Kapil Sharma’s Netflix show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, he revealed how he managed to do what ‘top agencies’ couldn’t. Vijay Mallya spoke at length about the Kingfisher Airlines crisis and more on Raj Shamani's podcast.

Raj Shamani on bagging Vijay Mallya’s interview

Raj’s podcast with Vijay went viral when it dropped, given that the businessman had not spoken to the media in a long time. In a promo for the upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, Raj revealed that the episode was shot in London.

In the promo, Kapil says, “Raj, you managed to interview a personality whom even the top agencies of our country couldn’t approach. How did you approach him?” Raj replies, “I was out for a walk in London. I happened to spot him, so I approached him. I asked him, sir do you know who I am? He said, no. I asked, do you know what a podcast is? He said, no.”

While the promo doesn’t reveal more, Raj is expected to discuss it in detail with Kapil in the next episode. The episode, which will stream on Netflix at 8 PM on Saturday, will feature podcasters Saurabh Dwivedi, Raj Shamani, Kamiya Jani, and Samdish Bhatia as guests. The other podcasters also discuss some of their famous interviews, including one with a CM.

About The Great Indian Kapil Show

The Great Indian Kapil Show is a comedy talk show hosted by Kapil Sharma, with Archana Puran Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, and Rajiv Thakur also featuring in it. It is identical to his TV shows, The Kapil Sharma Show and Comedy Nights with Kapil. Season 3 of the show kicked off with Salman Khan as the guest in late June. The cast of Metro In Dino and Son of Sardaar 2, Indian cricketers and more have been guests in the last few episodes.