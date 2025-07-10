The Great Indian Kapil Show S3 shows decline in viewership after Salman Khan episode; Ranbir Kapoor ep still on top

Kapil Sharma’s Netflix show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, recently returned to Netflix for Season 3, and so far, three episodes have been dropped. The season opened with a bang, with Salman Khan as the guest, promoting his film Sikandar. As per Netflix data, viewership has been on the decline since the first episode of the show. Salman Khan was the guest on the first episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show.

The Great Indian Kapil Show’s viewership on decline

The Great Indian Kapil Show opened at the 7th spot in the Global Top 10 Non-English Shows category. The first episode with Salman got 1.6 million views and 1.9 million viewing hours based on ‘total hours viewed divided by runtime’. These were great numbers, given that the opening episode of Season 2 featuring Alia Bhatt had 1.2 million views and 1.4 million viewing hours. But it did not beat Season 1’s episode 1 with Ranbir Kapoor, which had 2.4 million views.

Numbers have been declining since the first episode. In week 2, when the second episode dropped, featuring the cast of Metro In Dino, the show registered 2 million views collectively and 4.5 million viewing hours. While this is 400,000 more views than the first-week views, these are cumulative views of two episodes. And the third week, with the new episode, featuring cricketers Gautam Gambhir, Rishabh Pant, and Yuzvendra Chahal, among others, had only 1.2 million views cumulatively, and 3.7 million viewing hours.

Episode Views Viewing hours Salman Khan (Week 1) 1.6 million 1.9 million Metro In Dino cast (Week 2) 2 million (cumulative) 4.5 million (cumulative) Indian cricketers (Week 3) 1.2 million (cumulative) 3.7 million (cumulative) Prev Next

About The Great Indian Kapil Show

Much like The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony, The Great Indian Kapil Show still remains a favourite for celebrities promoting films. Despite the decreasing number of views, it is still the only Indian show to feature in the Top 10. In the next episode, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma, Pratik Gandhi, and Jitendra Kumar will be guests. The Netflix show first dropped in 2024 and has had two seasons so far, with 13 episodes each.