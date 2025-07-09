The Great Indian Kapil Show: Jackson Wang teaches dance to Jaideep Ahlawat; Pratik Gandhi quips, ‘Yeh toh garba hai’

This weekend’s episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show is set to be one of the most entertaining and engaging yet. Streaming on Netflix on 12 July, the show welcomes four of India’s most celebrated OTT actors — Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma, Jitendra Kumar, and Pratik Gandhi — for a laughter-filled episode packed with inspiring stories and unexpected revelations, and a surprise international guest, Jackson Wang. Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma, Pratik Gandhi and Jitender Kumar along with Jackson Wang on The Great Indian Kapil Show.

From struggling actors to streaming superstars, the four guests open up about the moments that shaped their journey to fame.

From IIT classrooms to Kapil’s couch

Jitendra, known as Jeetu Bhaiya from Kota Factory, revealed that his performance wasn’t just method acting — he’s actually an IIT graduate himself. His choice to step away from engineering shocked Kapil, prompting co-guest Pratik to quip, “Engineering ke baad aapko sach mein pata chalta hai ki aapko life mein kya karna hai. (After Engineering, you realise what you want to do in life)”

While Jitendra and Pratik found acting after engineering, Vijay and Jaideep were clear from day one: they were meant to be actors. Vijay shared a gripping story about running away from home to join FTII, thanks to a friend who paid his fees. “Maine kaha ab permission toh nahi milegi ghar se, bhaagte hain — toh main ghar se bhaag gaya! (I said, I would not get permission from home, so let me run away),” he laughed. Jaideep added that he and Vijay had long dreamt of seeing themselves on the big screen together.

Janckson Wang debuts at Kapil's show

Just when viewers thought the episode had peaked, K-pop star Jackson Wang made an unexpected entry on the TGIKS set, marking one of the most talked-about crossovers of the season. Jackson was seen teaching dance moves to the four actors, when Pratik suddenly claimed, ‘Arey, ye to Garba hai (This is Garba!)’ which made everyone on the set, burst into laughter.

About The Great Indian Kapil Show

The latest season of The Great Indian Kapil Show returned with a bang, surprising fans with Navjot Singh Sidhu's much-awaited return to the iconic couch. The premiere episode featured Salman Khan, who kicked things off with trademark humour and shared amusing anecdotes. The last episode saw cricketing stars like Gautam Gambhir, Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Abhishek Sharma. The latest episode will stream on coming Saturday, 12 July.