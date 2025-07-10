Salman Khan attends ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani’s birthday bash in Mumbai, looks serious while entering. Watch

Actors Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bijlani have maintained a close friendship despite their past romance, and he proved it once again by attending her birthday celebration in Mumbai on Wednesday. Although he looked unusually serious while posing for photographers, his mood shifted when a young fan caught his attention, bringing a smile to his face. Actor Arjun Bijlani also attended the birthday party and took to Instagram to share a picture with Sangeeta Bijlani and Salman Khan.

Salman attends Sangeeta Bijlani's birthday bash

On Wednesday, Salman stepped out in the city with his security guards to attend Sangeeta’s birthday party in Bandra. Salman kept things laid-back and stylish, opting for a simple combo of a black T-shirt paired with denim jeans for Sangeeta's 65th birthday celebration. He looked fit and showed off new hair colour.

He appeared visibly serious while posing for the cameras. His expression caught the attention of fans and paparazzi. However, his mood changed when he saw a young fan and started interacting with the kid. A video of the moment has emerged on social media.

The video captures a heartwarming moment as Salman stops at the venue gate upon spotting a young fan, and proceeds to interact with the child, even posing for a photo together before heading into the elevator.

As Salman Khan left the celebration and headed to his vehicle, he was swarmed by fans. One fan attempted to get a selfie by tapping on his shoulder, but security stepped in, preventing the photo op, and Salman quickly got into his vehicle and left.

Actor Arjun Bijlani also attended the birthday party and took to Instagram to share a picture with Sangeeta and Salman. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Happiest birthday @sangeetabijlani9 .. Such a sweet soul . I think Bijlanis are special ... day just got better with @beingsalmankhan .. lots of love bhai !!! Wifey u look stunning as always.”

About Salman and Sangeeta

Salman and Sangeeta dated years ago and later parted ways. They met on the sets of a TV advertisement during their initial years in Bollywood. Both fell in love and dated for almost a decade; it was one of Salman's longest relationships. The two had also decided to tie the knot but later called it off. In an episode of Indian Idol 15. Sangeeta said her and Salman's wedding cards were getting printed before the ceremony was called off.

Later, Sangeeta married Mohammad Azharuddin in 1996. They finalised their divorce in 2019. She remains on cordial terms with Salman Khan, and often attends events and parties organised by him.