5 international destinations Indians are choosing this winter: From mountains of Georgia to beaches of Vietnam

Before 2025 ends, families are heading out for one last trip of the year, closing the year on a positive note. With schools closing for winter vacation and employees using up the last of their leave, they are seizing the chance to relax and head to international destinations for a quick getaway. To understand which destinations families prefer this winter, let's take a closer look at the destinations which have seen an uptick in interest among Indian travellers. Families are heading to interesting destination for winter vacation this year. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Abhishek Daga, Co-founder of Thrillophilia, shared with HT Lifestyle that a shift has been observed, from the classic Southeast Asian favourites to new, value-driven, culturally rich destinations. He said," Indians are prioritising short flights, experiential itineraries, visa ease, value-for-money European alternatives, and picture-perfect winter landscapes ideal for celebrations, honeymoons, and festive breaks."

Here are the five destinations, as revealed by Abhishek, that are gaining traction this season, along with why they are becoming popular and what travellers can explore in each of them:

1. Georgia

Why it’s preferred:

Georgia has rapidly emerged as one of 2025’s top winter destinations, offering the charm of Europe, medieval towns, snow-covered mountains, and a wine-making culture at nearly 30–40% lower average trip costs compared to Western Europe.

With visa-on-arrival access for many travellers and excellent connectivity from India, it gives Indians a premium-feeling winter holiday at exceptional value.

What travellers can explore:

The cobblestoned old town of Tbilisi , sulphur baths, and wine-tasting in Kakheti

Snowbreak destinations like Gudauri and Bakuriani for skiing and winter sports

Insta-famous spots such as Kazbegi , Gergeti Trinity Church and the Caucasus valleys

Christmas markets, festive lights and traditional Georgian feasts (supras)

2. Thailand

Why it’s preferred:

Thailand remains one of India’s strongest winter travel picks due to its unbeatable combination of short flight time , value-driven resorts , and a thriving space for destination weddings and honeymoons .

December–January is the peak ‘celebration travel’ season, and Thailand offers a tropical escape when temperatures drop in India. The country also scores high on Indian-friendly food, logistics and nightlife.

What travellers can explore:

Island escapes in Phuket and Koh Samui , with luxury beachfront stays.

Wedding-ready venues, romantic cruises and pre-wedding photography hotspots.

The cultural side of Chiang Mai , night markets and elephant sanctuaries.

Bangkok’s café culture, shopping streets and rooftop dining.

3. Vietnam

Why it’s preferred:

Vietnam has become India’s breakout destination of 2025 due to its budget-friendly itineraries, easy e-visa, and a strong appeal for travellers seeking culture plus adventure in one trip.

It offers the best value in Southeast Asia, with December–January bringing pleasant weather across the country.

What travellers can explore:

Da Nang–Hoi An for beaches, lantern-lit streets and heritage architecture.

Hanoi and its bustling Old Quarter.

Overnight cruises on Ha Long Bay.

Caves, rivers and adventure parks in Phong Nha.

Food trails featuring pho, bánh mì, and Vietnamese coffee culture.

4. Japan

Why it’s preferred :

Japan’s surge in Indian winter travel is driven by its safe, unique, culture-rich experiences and the dream of seeing snowy villages, ski resorts and neon-lit cities in their winter glory.

December–February aligns with major events such as winter illuminations, Christmas celebrations and early plum blossom sightings.

Indian travellers increasingly view Japan as a ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ bucket-list destination.

What travellers can explore:

Tokyo’s winter illuminations, pop culture districts and gourmet experiences.

Kyoto’s temples, Zen gardens, tea houses and geisha streets.

Skiing in Hokkaido , onsens and snow festivals.

UNESCO-listed villages like Shirakawa-go are draped in snow.

5. Dubai

Why it’s preferred:

Dubai is a winter staple because of its ultra-convenient connectivity, short travel time, and grand festive atmosphere.

For families, it remains the easiest “international winter vacation” with weather that’s pleasant for outdoor attractions.

The addition of new theme parks, waterfront districts and shopping festivals in late 2025 further boosts its draw.

What travellers can explore: