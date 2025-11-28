7 most beautiful snow destinations in India including Auli and Gulmarg: Skiing and stays guide for January 2026

January brings the best snowfall to the Himalayas, transforming India into a winter wonderland. If you're looking for some of the best snow destinations for an unforgettable trip, here's your guide! Thrill-seekers must visit Auli in Uttarakhand and Manali in Himachal Pradesh. These are premier spots offering exceptional skiing and snowboarding adventures. For untouched, pristine beauty, Sonamarg in Kashmir offers breathtaking white meadows. Meanwhile, Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh provides a unique blend of snow-covered monasteries and Himalayan serenity. Glide down fresh, powdery slopes and experience the thrill of winter sports on the Indian mountains.(Pexels)

Plan your stays now. Enjoy the crisp mountain air and stunning snowy vistas at these top-rated winter havens.

Auli: Premier ski destination

Auli is famous as one of India's premier skiing destinations, boasting magnificent slopes and breathtaking views of Nanda Devi. The winter months transform it into a spectacular snow-covered paradise. The region offers quality accommodations, including comfortable resorts and guesthouses, providing ideal stays for winter sports enthusiasts and those seeking a luxurious, snow-bound retreat.

Things to do: Enjoy thrilling skiing and snowboarding on magnificent slopes. Ride the cable car for incredible Himalayan and snow-covered landscape views.

Winter stays: Choose from comfortable resorts and guesthouses providing cosy accommodation with excellent views for a perfect winter retreat.

Gulmarg: Himalayan ski paradise

Gulmarg, nestled in the Pir Panjal range, is a globally acclaimed skiing resort. It is famous for having one of the world's highest operating cable cars, the Gulmarg Gondola, accessing phenomenal deep-snow runs. The area provides luxurious hotels and heritage resorts for comfortable, high-altitude winter stays.

Things to do: Experience world-class skiing and heli-skiing via the Gondola. Enjoy snow trekking and stunning views of the snow-clad peaks.

Winter stays: Opt for luxury hotels or heritage resorts offering superior warmth and services, ensuring a memorable, comfortable winter holiday.

Manali: Himachal's snow gem

Manali is a hugely popular resort town in the Kullu Valley, attracting visitors with its snow-capped mountains and adventure opportunities. During winter, it serves as a gateway to skiing and snow activities, especially near Solang Valley. Manali offers diverse stays, from riverside cottages to charming heritage hotels, catering to every traveller.

Things to do: Enjoy skiing and paragliding at Solang Valley. Explore Old Manali and visit the beautiful Hadimba Devi Temple.

Winter stays: Find cosy riverside cottages, homestays, or luxury hotels providing warmth and stunning views of the snow-laden peaks.

Narkanda: Himachal's ski slopes

Narkanda, famous as a gateway to Himachal's apple belt, becomes a renowned spot for winter sports. Its slopes are ideal for both beginner and experienced skiers, particularly near Hatu Peak. Accommodation here focuses on offering a quiet, authentic mountain experience, with comfortable hotels providing excellent valley views.

Things to do: Enjoy fantastic skiing and snowboarding on the Narkanda slopes. Visit Hatu Peak for breathtaking panoramic views.

Winter stays: Find cosy, mid-range hotels and resorts with heating, offering a quieter, authentic Himachali winter experience.

Tawang: Himalayan adventure spot

Tawang, in Arunachal Pradesh, offers a unique blend of spiritual culture and thrilling adventure. While renowned for its Monastery, the surrounding high-altitude snowfields are gaining recognition for winter sports. Tawang provides a pristine, less-crowded alternative to northern ski resorts, promising a memorable experience for adventure seekers.

Things to do: Enjoy thrilling skiing and snowmobiling on high-altitude slopes. The frozen Pankang Teng Tso Lake is a prime spot.

Winter stays: Choose from basic hotels, guesthouses, and warm homestays which offer essential heating and local hospitality.

Shimla and Kufri: Historic snow charm

Shimla, the 'Queen of Hills', combined with nearby Kufri, offers a blend of historic charm and winter sports. Kufri provides gentle slopes, perfect for beginners and non-professional skiers to enjoy the snow. Accommodation ranges from grand colonial hotels in Shimla to cosy resorts near Kufri, ensuring a comfortable and memorable winter stay.

Things to do: Enjoy gentle skiing and tobogganing at Kufri's slopes. Stroll Shimla's historic Mall Road and visit Christ Church.

Winter stays: Stay in historic colonial hotels or well-heated modern resorts near the Ridge, providing warmth and central access.

Sonamarg: Golden meadow snow

Sonamarg, meaning 'Meadow of Gold', transforms into a pristine, snow-covered jewel during winter. Known for its stunning glaciers and deep valleys, it offers excellent opportunities for sledging and cross-country skiing across its vast meadows. Due to heavy snowfall, many establishments close; check availability for rustic, authentic winter stays.

Things to do: Enjoy thrilling sledging and short cross-country skiing across the vast snow-covered meadows near Thajiwas Glacier.

Winter stays: Options are limited; expect rustic guesthouses and simpler accommodations. Ensure heating arrangements before booking.

Similar articles for you

Cheapest international destinations for Indians in 2025: Top 10 budget-friendly picks for culture, beaches and adventure

Best beaches in Asia for Indian travellers: Top 10 picks in Bali, Phuket, Goa, Maldives, Langkawi and more

Best solo travel destinations for women in India: Explore 10 safe, scenic and culturally rich places for travel

Best places to visit in India during winter 2025: Explore Auli’s snow, Goa’s beaches, Munnar’s tea gardens and much more