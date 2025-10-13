Best places to visit in India during winter 2025: Explore Auli’s snow, Goa’s beaches, Munnar’s tea gardens and much more

A pleasant and mild weather makes winter the best time to explore India. From snowy peaks in the Himalayan belt to sun-drenched beaches, India can offer much to all. The incredible winter diversity offers a perfect holiday for every preference. Unforgettable Indian winters: From Himalayan snow to coastal sun, culture awaits everywhere.(Pexels)

For a classic white Christmas feel, destinations like Gulmarg and Auli transform into a skier’s paradise, offering pristine, snow-laden landscapes and thrilling adventure sports. If you prefer warmth, the golden beaches and coastal getaways of Goa and Kerala promise sunshine, pleasant temperatures and lively New Year celebrations. Culturally enriching journeys await in the comfortable winter climes of Rajasthan, with its majestic forts and palaces, or the ancient ruins of Hampi. For the truly experimental vacationer, the remote, frozen beauty of Spiti Valley offers an unparalleled, off-beat experience, while Rishikesh provides a serene setting for spiritual sessions amidst the cool Himalayan foothills. These spots collectively represent the best of a diverse subcontinent.

Check out our list of best places to visit in India in winter 2025.

Snow lovers' delight: Himalayan winter havens like Auli, Manali, Gulmarg beckon

Skiing and stunning snowy peaks await in Auli, Gulmarg, and Shimla.(Pexels)

Embrace the snowy landscapes of the Himalayas for your perfect winter retreat. Auli in Uttarakhand is a renowned skiing haven, framed by picturesque, snow-capped peaks. Similarly, Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir, transforms from the 'Meadow of Flowers' into a superb winter sports paradise. For a classic white winter, Manali in Himachal Pradesh, offers magnificent peaks and adventure. Finally, explore the colonial charm of Shimla, the 'Queen of Hills', promising delightful views and the potential for beautiful snowfall.

Coastal warmth and tropical bliss: Check out beaches and coastal getaways

Beaches, tea plantations, and ancient temples: Goa, Munnar, and Konark.(Pexels)

If snowy and icy peaks is not your thing, then escape the chill with a coastal getaway. Goa is ideal for lively parties, festivals, water sports and winter sunbathing. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands beckon with pristine beaches and clear waters, perfect for scuba diving and tranquil relaxation. Southern charm is found in Kerala, offering serene backwater cruises in Alleppey and the lush natural beauty of Munnar. The Puri-Konark belt in Odisha provides a unique blend of warm coastline, spiritual sessions and profound architectural heritage for a truly enriching break.

Culture and history tour: Heritage and history trips cross Rajasthan, Gujarat, Karnataka

From historic Hampi and regal Rajasthan, exploring forts and ancient ruins.(Pexels)

Winter is the prime season for delving into India's rich history and culture. The mild, comfortable weather in Rajasthan (Jaipur, Jaisalmer, Udaipur) is ideal for exploring its grand forts, palaces, and regal past. A truly unique experience awaits at the Rann of Kutch in Gujarat , where the breath-taking white salt desert is best visited during the vibrant Rann Utsav festival. Meanwhile, head south to Hampi in Karnataka, to discover its spectacular ancient ruins and heritage sites in a wonderfully pleasant winter climate.

Unique and off-beat journeys: Explore Spiti Valley, Shillong, Rishikesh, Ladakh

Adventure calls! Frozen Ladakh, challenging Spiti Valley and tranquil Meghalaya offer unique winter journeys.(Pexels)

For the adventurous, Spiti Valley in Himachal Pradesh, offers an unforgettable, unique winter challenge amidst stark, snowbound landscapes. Contrast this with the serene, invigorating air of Rishikesh in Uttarakhand, perfect for spiritual rejuvenation and yoga sessions. Ladakh presents a dramatically frozen frontier for the truly hardy traveller, with attractions like the Chadar Trek (frozen river trek) and ancient monasteries. Meanwhile, the cool, clear winter skies of Meghalaya showcase the tranquil beauty of the North East, renowned for its living root bridges and misty Shillong views.