Top 5 affordable honeymoon destinations for newlyweds: Bali, Thailand, Nepal and more

The wedding season is in full swing in India. After the parties and rituals, it is time for a memorable honeymoon to mark the beginning of a new chapter in life. Here is a list of the most affordable international honeymoon destinations for Indian newlyweds. Top 5 cheap honeymoon destinations for newlyweds: Bali, Thailand, Nepal and more(Unsplash)

Bali, Indonesia

Bali's combination of beaches, culture, and tranquil scenery makes it a popular destination for honeymooners. The island provides a tranquil environment that many couples seek - from candlelit meals by the sea to peaceful villas surrounded by Ubud's verdant surroundings.

While evenings in Seminyak or Canggu offer relaxation through the surf, mornings can be spent seeing waterfalls or rice terraces. Despite its luxurious reputation, Bali can be managed comfortably within a moderate honeymoon budget.

Five nights in boutique villas or homestays will cost ₹20,000, while a round-trip ticket to Bali for two will cost ₹35,000.

Nepal

Nepal is a serene, beautiful, and culturally diverse choice for couples who would rather be in the mountains than on the beach. While Kathmandu provides heritage-filled streets, medieval temples, and cosy cafés, Pokhara offers lakeside moments and sunrise vistas from Sarangkot. Nepal offers stunning vistas and a romantic, intimate ambience.

A flight to Nepal will cost you ₹15,000. You can comfortably spend seven nights in guesthouses for another ₹20,000.

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka, which blends beaches, plantations, and heritage, is just a short flight away. A honeymoon plan can include a visit to the historic Sigiriya rock fortress, a beautiful journey on the blue train through Ella's mist-covered highlands, and much more.

Sri Lanka is the perfect destination for couples seeking leisure and gentle adventure, as it provides a warm welcome and stunning surroundings. The nation's small size makes it easier to effectively manage travel expenses and time.

Flights to Sri Lanka are expected to cost ₹20,000. Six nights between the hills and beaches will cost an additional ₹25,000.

Thailand

Thailand is a standout favourite because of its picturesque beaches, vibrant markets, reasonably priced spa services, and friendly locals. Enjoy street food or traditional massages in the evenings after spending days island hopping throughout Krabi or Koh Lanta. As long as couples steer clear of the busiest and costliest tourist destinations, Thailand continues to be affordable.

Also Read: 2026 travel goals: Indian Himalayas among the world’s must-visit spots

Flights to Thailand are priced at ₹30,000. Five nights in beach resorts or city hotels will cost you ₹25,000.

Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan offers stunning architecture, vibrant bazaars, and a rich history for couples who enjoy novel and intriguing travel destinations. It can feel special and romantic to stroll hand in hand through Samarkand's blue domes and mosaic-filled streets, admire Tashkent's fusion of Soviet influence and modern style, or peruse market booths brimming with silk and spices. It provides an experience that combines fashion and culture.

Besides ₹40,000 for flights to Uzbekistan, you can spend five nights in heritage stays for ₹20,000.