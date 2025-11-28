Cyclone Ditwah: India sends relief to Sri Lanka under Operation Sagar Bandhu, PM Modi offers condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed deep condolences to the people of Sri Lanka after Cyclone Ditwah caused massive destruction and claimed at least 56 lives. He also announced that India has dispatched relief materials and humanitarian assistance under Operation Sagar Bandhu. Reaffirming India’s support, New Delhi has sent emergency relief materials and humanitarian assistance under Operation Sagar Bandhu to help Sri Lanka.(X/@DrSJaishankar)

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "My heartfelt condolences to the people of Sri Lanka who have lost their loved ones due to Cyclone Ditwah. I pray for the safety, comfort and swift recovery of all affected families".

Reaffirming India’s support, New Delhi has sent emergency relief materials and humanitarian assistance under Operation Sagar Bandhu to help Sri Lanka cope with the impact of the cyclone.

PM Modi said India remains prepared to scale up aid if required.

"In solidarity with our closest maritime neighbour, India has urgently dispatched relief materials and vital HADR support under Operation Sagar Bandhu. We stand ready to provide more aid and assistance as the situation evolves," the PM stated.

"Guided by India’s Neighbourhood First policy and Vision MAHASAGAR, India continues to stand firmly with Sri Lanka in its hour of need," he added.

The Minister of External Affairs, S. Jaishankar, also announced the start of India’s relief mission, saying, “Operation Sagar Bandhu commences. INS Vikrant and INS Udaygiri hand over relief material at Colombo. Further steps are underway.”

INS Vikrant to be deployed for flood rescue

India’s aircraft carrier INS Vikrant will be deployed to support flood rescue efforts in Sri Lanka, officials said on Friday, according to a PTI report.

The indigenously built carrier had docked in Colombo on November 25–26 ahead of the International Fleet Review 2025, the Sri Lankan Navy noted.

Defence Ministry officials said Sri Lanka formally requested the use of Vikrant’s aircraft to aid ongoing rescue and relief operations after Cyclone Ditwah struck the eastern Trincomalee region and triggered severe weather across the island.

What is happening in Sri Lanka?

Cyclone Ditwah swept across Sri Lanka on Friday, leaving 46 people dead and another 23 missing, according to officials.

The weather department has warned that the storm could intensify as it continues to move across the island over the next 12 hours.

Most of the deaths occurred due to landslides triggered by more than 300 mm (11.8 inches) of torrential rain within 24 hours, with the eastern and central regions suffering the heaviest impact.

The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said 43,991 people had been evacuated to schools and public shelters, including families rescued from rooftops as floodwaters rose.

Schools remained closed, train services were suspended, and the Colombo Stock Exchange halted trading early on Friday as relentless rain continued across the country.

As Cyclonic Storm Ditwah approached, the IMD’s Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai issued a three-hour yellow alert on Friday for several districts in Tamil Nadu.