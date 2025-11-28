Nepal map on new 100 bank notes include Indian territories of Kalapani, Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura: Report

Nepal on Thursday released new ₹100 currency notes depicting a revised map that includes Indian territories of Kalapani, Lipulekh, and Limpiyadhura as part of Nepalese territory, news agency PTI reported. The new note from the Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) bears the signature of former Governor Maha Prasad Adhikari.(Image for representation/AFP)

The new note from the Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) bears the signature of former Governor Maha Prasad Adhikari. The date of issue on the banknote is 2081 BS, which corresponds to the year 2024.

According to an NRB spokesperson, PTI reported that the map was already featured on the old ₹100 banknote and has been revised in accordance with the government's decision.

Among various denominations of bank notes, such as ₹10, ₹50, ₹500, and ₹1,000, only the ₹100 currency note bears Nepal's map, he clarified.

In May 2020, the K P Sharma Oli-led government unveiled a new political map, showing Lipulek, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura areas as Nepal's territory. The move was later endorsed by the Parliament.

India had termed the "unilateral act" as “artificial enlargement” and “untenable and continues to maintain that Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura are Indian territories.

In 2024, when Kathmandu announced the printing of a new 100 rupee currency note, external affairs minister S Jaishankar had asserted that Nepal’s move to include Indian territories in its currency note will not change the situation or the reality on the ground.

“Our position is very clear. With Nepal, we are having discussions about our boundary matters through an established platform. In the middle of that, they unilaterally took some measures on their side,” he had said.

The border between Nepal and India spans over 1,850 km, connecting five Indian states: Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

(Inputs from PTI)