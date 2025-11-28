Parmeet Sethi roasts Archana Puran Singh as she says ‘totally in love with my husband for the first time after 20 years’

Bollywood actors Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi have been married for 33 years, and the couple recently started their own YouTube channel along with their sons, Aaryamann and Ayushmaan. In their latest AAAP Ka Parivaar vlog, the family took on a dosa-making challenge, during which Archana indulged in some banter with Parmeet, joking that she is totally in love with her husband for the first time after 20 years. Parmeet’s reaction is unmissable. Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi with their sons Aaryamann and Ayushmaan in new vlog.

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi's fun banter

The vlog began with Archana revealing that the family had been divided into two teams for the challenge, with Naani and Daadu as the judges. Archana and Parmeet formed one team, while their sons made up the other. Before starting, Archana showered love on Parmeet and said, “For the first time, I am totally in love with my husband after 20 years.”

However, Parmeet humorously roasted Archana and replied, “Sab camera ke liye karti hai (she only does everything for the camera).” After multiple failed attempts at making the perfect dosa by both teams, neither side managed to cook even a single dosa correctly at first. While Aaryamann and Ayushmaan cooked calmly, Archana and Parmeet were seen bickering throughout.

Aaryamann’s fiancée and actor Yogita Bihani was seen laughing on the couch while watching them cook. Archana went up to her and said, “You see this—our audience is sitting here and laughing at us. You will also join us in the competition next time.” Yogita quipped, “It feels like I am watching Bigg Boss.” In the end, Archana and Parmeet won the challenge.

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s relationship

After Archana’s first marriage to model Gurinder Singh ended in divorce, she was hesitant to marry again. Later, she met Parmeet at a party and, despite their seven-year age gap, they quickly hit it off. They lived together for four years before tying the knot in a secret wedding ceremony in 1992. While Parmeet’s parents were initially hesitant about Archana, they later accepted her with open arms. The couple are proud parents to two sons, Aaryamann and Ayushmaan, both of whom are trying to enter Bollywood.