Archana Puran Singh, Parmeet Sethi's son is pushed, slapped in Delhi as fans mob them for selfies: 'Ye kya baat hui'

Actors Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi have furthered their fame in the last few years with their popular vlog, which also features their sons Aaryamann and Ayushmaan. However, in their most recent vlog, Aaryamann revealed that it’s his parents who are the true stars, and he often finds himself at fans’ mercy when they want selfies with them. Archana Puran Singh, Parmeet Sethi, and Aaryamann in their latest vlog.

Aaryamann talks about fans pushing him

In the most recent vlog posted on Archana’s channel, the actor, Parmeet, and Aaryamann search for Delhi’s best chaat in various locations in the national capital. At one stage, as fans crowd them, Archana reminds Aaryamann that they are there for her and Parmeet. “Tujhe toh vaise bhi koi pehchanta nahi hai (Anyway, no one recognises you),” Archana joked as Aaryamann stepped out of the car.

However, at one point, after the three head back to their car, Aaryamann gets mobbed as people try to get selfies with his parents. He later says in the blog, “Mumma aur Papa se toh log bahut pyaar karte hain, aise gently ‘Ma’am’ bolte hain. Mujhe jo dhakke aur thappad pade hain… Mere jooto pe, dhakka de deke aur mere ko aise dhakka deke bolte hain, ‘Karva na photo’. Maine bola, ‘Ab toh nahi karaunga’. Yeh kya baat hui? Jo dhakke pade hain na mereko… (People really love mom and dad, and they speak very gently with them. But the way they have slapped and pushed me around today. (They stepped) on my shoes, they pushed me and said, ‘Get us a picture’. I said, ‘Now I won’t’. What is this? I was pushed around so much).”

Archana and Parmeet's careers

Archana Puran Singh began her film career with a minor role in Nikaah before appearing in hits like Jalwa, Agneepath, and Raja Hindustani. After the 90s, she restricted herself to comedic roles in TV shows like Shrimaan Shrimati and films such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Mohabbatein. Since 2019, she has been a cast member of Kapil Sharma’s variety shows.

Parmeet made his acting debut with Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and won acclaim for his appearance in Diljale. On television, he found fame in a supporting role in Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin. The two actors married in 1992.