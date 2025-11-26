Archana Puran Singh recollects her last dance with Dharmendra: ‘He could make a person feel hugged with just handshake’

Veteran actor Dharmendra died at the age of 89 on November 24, days ahead of his 90th birthday on December 8. On Wednesday, Archana Puran Singh recollected the last time she met Dharmendra and danced with him on Kapil Sharma’s show. She also posted an Instagram Reel of their special moment together. Take a look. Dharmendra danced with Archana Puran Singh on Kapil Sharma's show.

Archana Puran Singh’s last meeting with Dharmendra

Archana posted a sweet Reel that saw behind-the-scenes pictures of her and Dharmendra posing for pictures on Kapil’s show. She also posted moments of when they danced together to Mohammed Rafi and Asha Bhosle’s famous song, Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar. Sharing it, she wrote, “Words are not enough. There will be no other like Dharamji.”

Recollecting the last time they danced together, she wrote, “That evening, when we danced for a few minutes on the Kapil show, I felt the Universe had granted me one of life's biggest highlights and blessings. Little did I know it would be the last time I would meet Dharamji.” Archana mentioned how she watched the veteran’s songs on loop since his death to feel his presence.

“His kindness shone from his eyes, his graciousness from every word he uttered. His smile as shy as a young boy's, only he could make a person feel hugged with just a handshake,” she wrote, adding, “Dharamji, the younger me would never have even imagined getting the chance to ever see you, let alone get the chance to perform with you, talk to you and express just how much I have always been a fan of you as an actor and even more, as an almost child like, beautiful human being.”

Archana ended her note by praying for Dharmendra’s family and hoping he ‘ rest in eternal peace in the arms of the Almighty.’ “You have left millions heartbroken, but the world richer for having been with us for so many decades. Love you forever, Dharamji,” she wrote.

About Dharmendra’s death

Early in November, news broke that Dharmendra was hospitalised at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai due to an unknown illness. While there was a death hoax, his family set the record straight that the actor was recuperating. He was brought home to his Bandra bungalow after a few days. After his death on Monday, celebrities from across the country and fans paid their condolences.