Dharmendra passes away LIVE updates: Actor dies days short of 90th birthday; Shah Rukh, Amitabh arrive for last rites

•Dharmendra, 89, was recently discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital last week and has been recuperating at home.

•“Dharmendra was discharged at 7.30 am today. His family is taking care of him at their residence. Pray that his treatment and recovery continue smoothly,” said Dr Pratit Samdani. Several film industry members, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, visited to check on him during this time.

•A day after his discharge, Sunny Deol was seen losing his temper at photographers stationed outside their home. Visibly emotional, he told them, “Aap logon ko sharam aani chahiye... Aapke ghar mein maa-baap hain, bachche hain…”, folding his hands in frustration.

•In a career spanning over six decades, Dharmendra has given several memorable performances in films like Ayee Milan Ki Bela, Phool Aur Patthar, Aaye Din Bahar Ke, Seeta Aur Geeta, Raja Jani, Jugnu, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Dost, Sholay, Pratiggya, Charas, Dharam Veer, among others.

•The actor will be seen in the war drama 'Ikkis' starring Agastya Nanda.