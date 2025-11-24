Dharmendra passes away LIVE updates: Actor dies days short of 90th birthday; Shah Rukh, Amitabh arrive for last rites
Dharmendra passes away LIVE updates: Veteran Bollywood star died on November 24. His family is at the Pawan Hans crematorium.
Dharmendra passes away LIVE updates: Veteran Bollywood star Dharmendra has passed away. He was 89. •Hema Malini and Esha Deol were spotted by the media on Monday afternoon outside a crematorium. This came two weeks after they brought Hema's husbad Dharmendra back home from hospital, where he was admitted due to ill health....Read More
•Dharmendra, 89, was recently discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital last week and has been recuperating at home.
•“Dharmendra was discharged at 7.30 am today. His family is taking care of him at their residence. Pray that his treatment and recovery continue smoothly,” said Dr Pratit Samdani. Several film industry members, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, visited to check on him during this time.
•A day after his discharge, Sunny Deol was seen losing his temper at photographers stationed outside their home. Visibly emotional, he told them, “Aap logon ko sharam aani chahiye... Aapke ghar mein maa-baap hain, bachche hain…”, folding his hands in frustration.
•In a career spanning over six decades, Dharmendra has given several memorable performances in films like Ayee Milan Ki Bela, Phool Aur Patthar, Aaye Din Bahar Ke, Seeta Aur Geeta, Raja Jani, Jugnu, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Dost, Sholay, Pratiggya, Charas, Dharam Veer, among others.
•The actor will be seen in the war drama 'Ikkis' starring Agastya Nanda.
“The passing of Dharmendra Ji marks the end of an era in Indian cinema. He was an iconic film personality, a phenomenal actor who brought charm and depth to every role he played. The manner in which he played diverse roles struck a chord with countless people. Dharmendra Ji was equally admired for his simplicity, humility and warmth. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family, friends and innumerable fans. Om Shanti,” wrote PM Modi.
Popularly known as the 'He-Man' of Indian Cinema, Dharmendra starred in several iconic films such as Sholay, Dharamveer, Chupke Chupke, Loafer, Jugnu, and Seeta Aur Geeta.
He was last seen in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' in 2024. In the film, he essayed the role of Shahid Kapoor's grandfather.
Prior to this film, in 2023, he surprised everyone with his stellar performance in Karan Johar's directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' He effortlessly rekindled the romantic aura he was always known for.
90's stars Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt also reached the crematorium for the funeral.
"Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Dharmendra ji…
An era he defined can never be replaced and the warmth he brought to Indian cinema will stay with us forever.
My heartfelt condolences and prayers to the entire family," he wrote.
After Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan has also reached the crematorium.
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has also reached the crematorium for Dharmendra's last rites.
Dharmendra is survived by his first wife, Prakash Kaur; his second wife, actress Hema Malini; and six children including sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and daughters Vijeta and Ajeita from his first marriage, as well as daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol from his second marriage.
Aamir Khan reaches the crematorium for Dharamendra's final rites. He was also among the first celebrities who visited the ailing actor at Breach Candy Hospital two weeks ago when he was admitted.
Kareena Kapoor posted a picture of her grandfather Raj Kapoor sharing a hug with Dharmendra. She posted it with a heart emoji. She also wrote ‘Forever in Power’ and 'Chardi Kala'.
“I'm deeply saddened to hear about the passing of the legendary Dharmendra ji, the real He-Man of Indian cinema. I had the privilege of meeting him many times, he was always vibrant & full of humor. His remarkable contributions mark the end of an era in Indian cinema and will be eternally remembered. Om Shanti,” he wrote.
"It is an end of an ERA….. a massive mega star… the embodiment of a HERO in mainstream cinema… incredibly handsome and the most enigmatic screen presence … he is and will always be a bonafide Legend of Indian Cinema… defining and richly present in the pages of cinema history … but mostly he was the best human being… he was so loved by everyone in our industry …. He only had immense love and positivity for everyone … his blessings, his hug and his incredible warmth will be missed more than words can describe …. Today there is a gaping hole in our industry … a space that can never be filled by anyone … there will always be the one and only DHARAMJI… we love you kind Sir…. We will miss you so much…. The heavens are blessed today…. It will always be my blessing to have worked with you…. And my heart says with respect, reverence and love…. Abhi Na jao chodke…. Ke dil abhi bhara nahi……
OM SHANTI🕉️," posted Karan Johar.
After years of glorious career in Bollywood, veteran actor Dharmendra has passed away at 89. His last rites will be performed at Mumbai's Pawan Hans crematorium.
Amid all the concern about his health, the makers of Ikkis on Monday shared the character poster of Dharmendra from the film, calling him a "timeless legend".
The actor essays the role of M L Khetarpal in Sriram Raghavan's directorial, which is set to release in theatres on December 25.
The film features Agastya Nanda in the role of Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra.
Production banner Maddock Films uploaded the poster of the actor on the official X handle. "Fathers raise sons. Legends raise nations. Dharmendra ji, an emotional powerhouse as the father of a 21-year-old immortal soldier. One timeless legend brings us the story of another. #IkkisTrailerOutNow - 'Ikkis' in cinemas worldwide on 25th December 2025," read the caption.
Ambulance arrived at the crematorium post noon. However, there is no word from the family about the actor's health.
Actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha and his wife, Poonam Sinha on last Monday, met veteran star Hema Malini and inquired about Dharmendra's health condition.
Taking to his X handle, the TMC MP shared pictures from their meeting.
"Along with my 'bestest half' @PoonamSinha went to meet, greet & God Bless, our very dear family friend, one of the finest human beings, star/actress, par excellence, artist of the highest calibre, an able Parliamentarian @dreamgirlhema," Shatrughan Sinha wrote in the X post.
He also shared that he spoke with Hema Malini about the legendary 'Sholay' actor's health and added, "Our prayers are with them all & we inquired about 'his' our elder brother's & the family's wellbeing too."
Esha Deol was seen in a sombre mood outside the Pavan Hans crematorium. She did not speak to the media that surrounded her.
The paparazzi spotted heavy security and an ambulance outside Dharmendra home on November 24, around noon.