When Dharmendra revealed getting just 51 signing amount for 1st film, shared interesting story of how he spent it

The entire film industry is mourning the loss of the Legendary actor Dharmendra, who passed away on Monday morning at the age of 89 at his Juhu residence. The actor left behind not just iconic films to cherish but also countless heartwarming stories from his early years in the industry. One such moment came during his appearance on Salman Khan’s game show 10 Ka Dum, where he candidly shared how much he earned for his first film and how he spent it. Veteran actor Dharmendra once revealed his first salary.

Dharmendra's first salary

He appeared on the episode with his eldest son Sunny Deol. After the won ₹1 lakh in the game show, Salman asked Dharmendra what that amount meant to him when he first arrived in Mumbai from Punjab, chasing his dream of becoming an actor. Dharmendra instantly responded, “Uss time lakh rupaye (that time 1 lakh)… my god.”

Salman then further asked him about his first-ever film salary. Dharmendra recalled with a smile, “ ₹3,500–7,000 aisa tha kuch… par usse pehle ek aur film mili thi, Arjun Hingorani ki (I got something around ₹3,500–7,000 but before that I had got another film that of Arjun Hingorani). There were three partners, and I was sitting at the side of the cabin, thinking I’ll get at least ₹5,000. But they gave just ₹51 as a signing amount.”

Dharmendra shared that he used the ₹51 to buy alcohol so he could celebrate with his friends. Laughing at the memory, he said, “When we had our first peg, I used a handkerchief to hold the glass so that it wouldn't get my fingerprints. I thought if the police caught me, my career would be over.” But, the actor joked, “By the third peg, I left the handkerchief.”

The veteran actor made his grand Bollywood debut in the 1960 film Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. Helmed by filmmaker Arjun Hingorani, the project also featured stalwarts like Balraj Sahni and Kumkum in key roles. While the film marked Dharmendra’s entry into the industry, it was in the mid-1960s that he truly began carving his niche as a rising star. With memorable performances in films such as Ayee Milan Ki Bela and Aaye Din Bahar Ke, he gradually caught the attention of audiences and filmmakers alike. However, it was Phool Aur Patthar that became the turning point of his career, cementing his place as a leading man and elevating him to stardom.

Over the next several years, Dharmendra delivered several hits and blockbusters. Films like Seeta Aur Geeta, Sholay, and Yaadon Ki Baaraat not only showcased his versatility but also reinforced his status as one of the most bankable actors of his time. As he continued maintaining his stardom through the 1970s, Dharmendra seamlessly transitioned into the action genre in the 1980s. His performances earned him the iconic title of the He-Man of India.

In his illustrious career spanning over 65 years, Dharmendra worked in more than 300 films, a staggering feat that remains unmatched. He holds the rare record of featuring in the highest number of successful films. The actor delivered 75 successful films, along with six blockbusters and seven superhits. Even in the 2000s, Dharmendra showed no hesitation in taking up character-driven roles. He appeared in several well-received projects like Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, and also collaborated with his sons Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol in popular films such as Apne, Yamla Pagla Deewana, and its sequels, delighting fans with their on-screen camaraderie.

Dharmendra’s death

Earlier this month, Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital after developing health complications, sparking a wave of rumours online about his demise. His family, however, dismissed the reports and brought the veteran actor home, where he continued his recovery. Tragically, despite the family’s hopes and the prayers of millions of fans, Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89 on Monday morning at his residence in Juhu. He was later cremated at the Pawan Hans crematorium, with close family members and colleagues, including Amitabh Bachchan, and several others were seen arriving to pay their final respects.

Dharmendra is survived by his two wives, Prakash Kaur and Hema Malini, and his six children, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Esha Deol, Ahana Deol, Vijeta Deol, and Ajeita Deol. His passing has left the film fraternity, fans, and admirers in deep grief.

Celebrities across the industry, including Karan Johar, Kapil Sharma, Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar and many others, took to social media to pen emotional tributes mourning the loss of the legendary actor. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed heartfelt condolences, remembering Dharmendra not only as an icon but as a beloved figure whose warmth and charm touched generations.