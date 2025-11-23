Bigg Boss 19: Ektaa Kapoor offers Tanya Mittal her first TV show but Salman Khan's reaction steals the show. Watch

This Weekend Ka Vaar will be as star-studded as ever, with Ektaa Kapoor entering the house to announce the launch of her app. The filmmaker has, on several occasions, cast Bigg Boss contestants in her shows, and this season too, she has decided whom she wants to cast in her next daily soap, and it’s not one of the seasoned actors like Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur or Kunickaa Sadanand. Ektaa Kapoor offers a role to Tanya Mittal in her daily soap.

The new Weekend Ka Vaar promo shows Ektaa sharing the stage with Salman Khan and revealing that her app, the Balaji Astro App, is all set to launch and has completed its first phase. She further shared that she has chosen someone from among the contestants to cast in one of her TV shows.

Ektaa said, “Sir ke show se ek casting karna mera riwaaz raha hai. Two people actually who I would love to cast. One of is not an actor, Amaal, and the other person yeh duniya pittal di, would love to cast you, Tanya. Inka Rahu 10 mein hai aur kehte hain jinka Rahu 10 mein, duniya bas mein.” (It has been my tradition to cast someone from Sir’s show. There are actually two people I would love to cast. One of them is not an actor, Amaal, and the other person is the one who shook up this world… I would love to cast you, Tanya. Their Rahu is in the 10th house, and it’s said that those whose Rahu is in the 10th house rule the world)."

A surprised yet elated Tanya expressed her gratitude and said, “It’s a dream come true, ma’am. Thank you so much.” However, Salman’s hilarious reaction left the entire house in splits. The host joked, “Lekin gareeb ladki ka role hai, kaise adaa karogi? (But it’s a poor girl’s role, how will you play it?).”

Previously, Ektaa has signed several Bigg Boss contestants for her shows, including Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal and Pratik Sehajpal, all of whom featured in Naagin 6. Now, Ektaa is back with another season of Naagin, which is all set to be headlined by Bigg Boss season 16’s star, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. The show’s release date is yet to be announced.

Bigg Boss 19 eviction

After the excitement of family week, Salman Khan will now announce whose journey will come to an end just weeks before the finale. Except for Shehbaz, all the other contestants, Amaal, Kunickaa Sadanand, Tanya Mittal, Ashnoor Kaur, Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit More, Malti Chahar and Gaurav Khanna, are nominated this week. While reports suggest Kunickaa is set to be evicted, the confirmation will only come in today’s episode, which airs on JioHotstar at 9:00 pm and on Colours TV at 10:30 pm.