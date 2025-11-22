Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan bashes Kunickaa Sadanand, calls her ‘insensitive’ for calling Malti Chahar a lesbian

Recently, during the family week, when Malti Chahar's brother Deepak Chahar entered the house to support his sister, the cricketer called out Kunickaa Sadanand for calling Malti a lesbian. Now, the new promo of Weekend Ka Vaar shows Salman Khan also losing his cool over Kunickaa's remarks and calling her insensitive. Salman Khan calls out Kunickaa Sadanand for being insensitive.

Salman Khan bashes Kunickaa Sadanand for her remark on Malti Chahar

The Weekend Ka Vaar promo shows Salman bashing Kunickaa and saying, "Kunickaa, in some matters, you looked very insensitive. Malti's brother told you clearly that the thing you said about Malti, everyone found it very wrong. Why do you want to even land in such situations?"

When Kunickaa tried to defend herself, Salman interrupted her and said, "Ek second, aap beechmein tokengi nahi chup chaap sunengi. Aapke reasons aapke comment se bhi zayada kharab the. I was going to show you the video... (Just a second, you will not interrupt in the middle and will just listen quietly. Your reasons were even worse than your comment)." Kunickaa quickly requested, "No, please, save me the embarrassment."

What Kunickaa Sadanand had said

Last week, when Farrhana Bhatt and Malti Chahar were having a verbal argument, Malti stood up from her bed and stood close to Farrhana. Following this, Kunickaa gossiped about Malti to Tanya and said, "I am 100% sure she's a lesbian." Her statement on Malti's sexuality left the internet irked, who bashed the actor for making such remarks on national TV. Later, Rohit Shetty also called her out for making this remark, but she tried to divert the topic, saying she had made the comment in a different context.

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar

This Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman will also be seen bashing Amaal Mallik and Shehbaz Badesha for calling Bigg Boss unfair and biased. He also called out Amaal for only badmouthing strong contestants like Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt and Pranit More behind their backs instead of confronting them head-on. He also slammed him for being disrespectful towards Malti. The new episode will air at 9 pm on JioHotstar and at 10:30 pm on Colors TV.