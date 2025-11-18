Kunickaa Sadanand's son Ayaan says he can no longer take public transport: '15 minutes with Salman Khan...'

After spending more than two months in the Bigg Boss 19 house, the contestants have finally had the chance to meet their family members as the family week has begun. The first day saw Kunickaa Sadanand's son, Ayaan Lall, and Ashnoor Kaur's father, Gurmeet Singh, entering the house. Their presence brought fun and warmth, instantly lifting the mood. Kunickaa Sadanand's son Ayaan Lall reveals how his life changed after appearing in Bigg Boss 19 for 15 minutes.

Kunickaa Sadanand's son Ayaan Lall reveals Bigg Boss moment with Salman Khan changed his life

After meeting the contestants, Ayaan sat with his mother in the garden, telling her not to feel demotivated or think she was forgetting things. He then revealed how, because of her stint in Bigg Boss, people outside had started recognising him as Kunickaa’s son. He also shared how his 15-minute appearance with Salman Khan on the show changed his life.

Ayaan said, “Jahan main chalta hoon, vahan log mujhe bolte hain ki tu Kunickaa ka beta hai? I cannot take public transport or walk in public freely. Here, 15 minutes with Salman sir has changed my life (Wherever I go, people say, ‘You’re Kunickaa’s son, right?’ I can’t take public transport or walk around freely anymore. Those 15 minutes with Salman sir have changed my life).”

In the fourth week of the show, after Farrhana Bhatt dragged Kunickaa’s children into a fight, saying, “Voh kya sochte honge aapke baare mein (What would they think of you?),” Salman brought Kunickaa’s son, Ayaan, on Weekend Ka Vaar to uplift her and give a strong response to Farrhana. The episode turned emotional, with even Salman tearing up.

The family week in Bigg Boss 19

The family members of the contestants will stay with them for a day. Ashnoor’s father brought a dose of entertainment and even cooked a lavish meal for the housemates. As soon as Kunickaa’s son entered, Kunickaa joked that she wanted Ashnoor to be her daughter-in-law. Fans, however, were eagerly waiting for Farrhana and Ayaan to meet in the house, and many have been shipping the two since his first Weekend Ka Vaar appearance. Today, Gaurav Khanna’s wife, Akanksha, will enter the house, as seen in the new promo. The show airs on JioHotstar at 9 pm and on Colours TV at 1:30 pm.