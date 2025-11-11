Bigg Boss 19’s Abhishek Bajaj responds to allegations of age-shaming Kunickaa Sadanand: ‘I was trying to be respectful’

Bigg Boss 19's Abhishek Bajaj clarified his stance on calling Kunicka Sadanand grandmother. Post his eviction from the reality show, the TV star opened up about his repetitive clashes with the actress over kitchen duties and claimed that the latter would often play an age card or woman card. The actor went on to add that while he was being respectful towards Sadanand and other contestants at all times. Abhishek Bajaj on Bigg Boss 19.

Bajaj’s elimination from the controversial house came after Pranit More returned to the show. He was given the power to save any one contestant from Abhishek, Ashnoor Kaur, and Neelam Giri. The stand-up comedian chose to save Ashnoor, and the remaining two were evicted.

Abhishek Bajaj’s comments on age-shaming Kunickaa Sadanand

While sitting down for a conversation with SCREEN, the Bigg Boss star shared that he never intended to, nor did he age-shame Sadanand. He revealed, “She shouldn’t have said the things she did about my mother. She often crossed lines and played the age card and the woman card. I come from a family where we were taught to respect elders, and I was trying to be respectful. We were all contestants. I also interacted with her that way."

The actor added that he doesn’t think calling anyone a grandmother is an insult. “A lot of the things she said about me and Ashnoor were unnecessary. I feel Kunickaa is playing the dirtiest game; it is very evident. Farrhana is blunt and out there. She will fight on your face, but won’t say anything behind your back."

In one of the previous episodes, Bajaj was seen singing Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao in one of his fights with the actress. Host Salman Khan picked up the topic on Weekend Ka Vaar and called out Abhishek for taking a dig at the elderly.

Contenders of Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss’ ongoing season is currently in its 11th week as the participants gear up for the finale, which is expected to be shot in a month. The contestants still in the house include Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Malik, Pranit More, Shehbaaz Badesha, Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Malti Chahar, and Kunickaa Sadanand.

In the coming episodes, the participants will put their best foot forward to win the captaincy task while also keeping their eyes on the trophy. Bigg Boss season 19 can be streamed on JioHotstar.