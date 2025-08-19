Countdown to Bigg Boss 19 premiere: Former international contestants and what they are doing now

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19 is scheduled for its grand premiere on August 24. Over the years, the reality show has hosted popular faces from Indian television, cinema and beyond, but there are also a few International participants who became popular within the industry after their Bigg Boss stint. Right from Sunny Leone to Nora Fatehi and Abdu Rozik, most of these celebrities still remain in news in one way or another. Although a few of them returned to Hollywood or took a break from the world of glamour, most continue working in showbiz in India. Sunny Leone and Abdu Rozik are both former Bigg Boss contestants

Here's looking at what Bigg Boss Hindi's former international participants are up to now...

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone was introduced to Bollywood after her Bigg Boss 5 stint. Her introduction happened at a time when India was not ready to accept an adult film star as one of their own. Sunny got her grand Bollywood debut with Jism 2 around the same time and continued her Bollywood journey. Today, although she has slowed down on the movie front, Sunny (originally Karenjit Kaur) raises a desi family with her husband Daniel Weber (also her manager and former adult film star).

Nora Fatehi

Canada-born Nora Fatehi got mired in a controversy with Prince Narula in Bigg Boss 9. Over the next few years, she became known for her killer dance moves and is one of the go-to names for special songs in Hindi movies. Her last Hindi project appearance was in Ishaan Khatter-Bhumi Pednekar's The Royals.

Pamela Anderson

Hollywood star Pamela Anderson was a part of Bigg Boss 4 for three days. She remains the highest paid contestant in the history of Bigg Boss Hindi. Pamela's most recent appearance was in 2025’s The Naked Gun with Liam Neeson.

Elli AvRam

Introduced in Bigg Boss 7, Swedish-Greek actress Elli AvRam has appeared in various Bollywood films since then. She recently made headlines for her music video with YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani.

Natasa Stankovic

Serbia-based Bigg Boss 8 contestant Natasa Stankovic made headlines for her marriage to and subsequent divorce from cricketer Hardik Pandya. She is now raising their son Agastya.

Abdu Rozik

Abdu Rozik, a popular singer from Tajikistan, won Salman Khan over in Bigg Boss 16. He has been working in both his country as well as India simultaneously at this point. His last memorable outing was in Laughter Chefs.

Aoora

South Korean singer Aoora, now settled in Mumbai, was a part of Bigg Boss 17. He won over netizens through his kind gestures on the reality show. Park Min-jun (Aoora's original name) currently hosts music concerts across India and is a social media influencer.

Bigg Boss 19 will be available for streaming on JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium. The grand premiere takes place on Sunday, August 24 at 10.30 pm.