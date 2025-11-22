Salman Khan bashes ‘disrespectful’ Amaal Mallik, calls Shehbaz Badesha ‘chamcha’: Main mukhya dwaar khol deta…

This week in Bigg Boss 19 was both emotional and entertaining as the contestants’ family members entered the house and stayed with them for a week. After a brief period of relief for the contestants, the Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan has finally arrived. The new promo shows Salman reprimanding Amaal Mallik and Shehbaz Badesha for their behaviour and for calling Bigg Boss biased. Salman Khan loses his cool at Amaal Mallik and Shehbaz Badesha.

Salman Khan bashes Amaal Mallik and Shehbaz Badesha

In the video, Salman calls out Amaal’s behaviour towards Malti Chahar and his habit of speaking behind people’s backs, saying, “Amaal, your behaviour towards Malti Chahar is extremely disrespectful. Amaal strong logon se takrayega nahi, bas unke peeth peeche unki burai karega. Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More aur Farrhana Bhatt ko aapne kabhi head-on face nahi kiya (Amaal won’t confront strong people, he only badmouths them behind their backs. You’ve never faced Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More or Farrhana Bhatt head-on).”

When Amaal attempts to defend himself and says, “Aisa nahi ho sakta (This can’t be),” Salman shuts him down, saying, “Sunna hai toh suno, nahi toh main chup baith jaata hoon. Aur kai baar aapke pange ho jaate hain aapke ek dost ki wajah se — Shehbaz. Shehbaz, you have not realised yet how possessive you have become regarding Amaal. Since the day you have entered the house, you have been a chamcha (I only speak when I’m told to; otherwise, I stay quiet. And many times, problems are created for you because of one of your friends, Shehbaz. Shehbaz, you still haven’t realised how possessive you’ve become about Amaal. Since the day you entered the house, you’ve been acting like a follower).”

He further reprimands both Shehbaz and Amaal for calling Bigg Boss biased and unfair, saying, “Jo hungama aap dono ne kiya tha ki Bigg Boss unfair hain, agar main yahan hota, main mukhya dwaar khulwa deta aur option bhi nahi deta (The uproar you both created about Bigg Boss being unfair, if I had been there, I would’ve opened the main door and not even given you an option).”

After Amaal and Shehbaz accused Bigg Boss of being biased and unfair for giving the captaincy to Gaurav Khanna, Rohit Shetty tried to explain to Amaal during the last Weekend Ka Vaar that he was in the wrong, but Amaal was seen arguing with him. Now, Salman has returned as the host and has reprimanded both of them for their conduct.

Bigg Boss 19: Weekend Ka Vaar

This Weekend Ka Vaar will also feature Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta sharing the stage with Salman Khan and interacting with the contestants. Since the previous Weekend Ka Vaar, fans have been eagerly waiting for Salman’s return as host. The show will be available to watch on JioHotstar at 9 pm and on Colours TV at 10:30 pm.