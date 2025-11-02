Salman Khan slams Shehbaz Badesha for saying Sidharth Shukla's fans would support him: ‘Your game is not even 1% of his’

Last Weekend Ka Vaar, after Gaurav Khanna pointed out how Shehbaz Badesha has been playing it safe as he hasn’t been nominated so far, Shehbaz got angry and claimed that even if he gets nominated, late Sidharth Shukla’s fans would save him. This angered the internet. Now, this Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman bashed Shehbaz for his comment and warned him to pick up the pace in the game. Salman Khan called out Shehbaz Badesha during Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar for Sidharth Shukla comment.

Salman Khan bashes Shehbaaz Badesha for saying Sidharth Shukla's fans would vote for him

Salman called Shehbaz for taking Sidharth's name in the show and said, “Aap bade confident hain ki Sidharth Shukla ke fans aapko support karenge. Shehbaz, main aapko yeh baat btaana chahta hoon, Sidharth ne jo bhi kiya hai show mein, aapne dum par kiya hai. Usne kisi ka naam nahi uchala hai aur aapka game, uske game ke 1% bhi barabar nahi hai. So do you really think Sidharth’s fans will support someone whose game isn’t even close to 1% of his? Do you think that Sidharth Shukla — God bless his soul, would have supported you, seeing the way you’re playing this game? (You seem quite confident that Sidharth Shukla’s fans will support you. Shehbaz, I want to tell you this — whatever Sidharth did on the show, he did it on his own merit. He never took anyone’s name for support, and your game isn’t even 1% of his)."

He added, “And you also said that you know me very well — I heard you say that too. When did that happen? I’ve only met you once or twice in my life, that too during shoots. You’re funny, you have a good sense of humour, so use it properly and don’t go below the belt. You’ve had many genuinely funny moments, but has the box of jokes you came with run out? I told you not to irritate and not to go below the belt, I never said to stop doing comedy.”

Shehbaz Badesha is Shehnaaz Gill’s brother. He appeared in Bigg Boss 13 during the family week to support Shehnaaz, and his short stint filled with humour had impressed fans at the time. Sidharth and Shehnaaz met each other in Bigg Boss and fell in love. Their bond on the show was loved by the audience, who gave them the hashtag SidNaaz. While they continued to be together outside the show, Sidharth died of a heart attack in 2021. His untimely death shocked not only Shehnaaz and his family but also his fans. Later, Shehbaz got a tattoo of Sidharth on his arm. While some trolled him for trying to gain attention, others felt it was a sweet gesture.

Guests on Weekend Ka Vaar

To add more spice, Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar will be joining Salman Khan today on stage and interacting with the audience as well. Shehnaaz will be seen promoting her film Ikk Kudi on Bigg Boss, and filmmaker Ektaa Kapoor will make a big revelation on Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar by disclosing who will play the role of Naagin in Naagin 7. The show is available to watch on JioHotstar at 9:30 pm, with a delayed telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.