Sidharth Shukla fans will save me, says Bigg Boss 19's Shehbaz Badesha; irked internet calls him ‘parasite, delusional’

Bigg Boss 13 fame and actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill’s brother, Shehbaz Badesha, entered the Bigg Boss 19 house as a wildcard contestant in the third week of the show. Since then, he has managed to avoid being nominated for elimination even once, a fact that was also highlighted in this Weekend Ka Vaar. However, later, he was seen boasting that he had the support of the late Sidharth Shukla’s fans. Shehbaz Badesha and Sidharth Shukla's still from Bigg Boss 13.

During Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan asked actor Gaurav Khanna to share his assessment of other housemates. While talking about Shehbaz, Gaurav mentioned that he had been playing a good game since he managed to avoid nomination even once since entering the house. Later, when Salman left the housemates to reflect on his advice, Shehbaz appeared visibly angered by Gaurav’s comments.

What Shehbaz Badesha said

He said, “Main bhi ek baar nominations main aakar dekhna chahta hoon, kya hota hai mere saath. Hain, bethe hai fir Sidharth Shukla ke fans bhi mere saath. Jo winner hai naa iss show ka, uski fan following bethi hai mere saath (Even I want to see what happens with me when I get nominated. Sidharth Shukla’s fans are with me. The winner of this show has a fan following that supports me)."

The internet was irked by Shehbaz using the late actor Sidharth’s name to gain sympathy. One of the comments read, "WHATTT? Is that what he's thinking? None of Sidharth Shukla's fans is supporting him. I think he needs a reality check." Another wrote, "Yeh itna confident i mean delusional kaise hai? (How is he so confident, I mean delusional)."

Another commented, "What an opportunist!! On what basis do you wanna get support from Sidharth fans?? because he was his sister's boyfriend??!! Why do u wanna use fans of a person who is no more in this world! You are just using his name for clout!!" Another wrote, "GK was friends with Sid, but he never mentioned him to gain support from Sid fans, but this lowlife parasite is disgusting."

What's the connection between Shehbaz Badesha and Sidharth Shukla?

Shehbaz is Shehnaaz Gill’s brother. Sidharth and Shehnaaz met during their stint in Salman Khan’s reality show, Bigg Boss 13. The two fell in love, and fans adored their on-screen chemistry. Even after leaving the house, Shehnaaz and Sidharth were often seen together, whether in music videos or on television shows.

However, in 2021, Sidharth tragically passed away from a heart attack at the age of 40. Shehnaaz was heartbroken during his funeral and later even composed a song in his memory. Subsequently, Shehbaz got Sidharth’s face tattooed on his arm, for which he was criticised by a section of society.

At present, Shehbaz is emerging as one of the most irritating contestants in the Bigg Boss 19 house. His attempts to add humour and drama are being criticised on social media.

Meanwhile, in tonight’s episode, Salman Khan will announce the names of contestants who will be eliminated from the house. While reports suggest that Nehal Chudasama and Baseer Ali are likely to be evicted, confirmation will come in today’s episode. Bigg Boss 19 airs on JioHotstar at 9:30 pm and on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.