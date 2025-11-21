Bigg Boss 19: Nagma Mirajkar reveals Tanya Mittal’s wedding plans, claims functions will last for ‘21 days’

Tanya Mittal has been in the limelight ever since she entered Bigg Boss 19. Amid talks surrounding the viral internet personality’s property and wealth, Nagma Mirajkar has claimed that Tanya is planning a grand wedding, with events going on for 21 days. Tanya Mittal is currently seen on Bigg Boss 19.

Nagma, who earlier featured on the reality show, made the revelation while speaking with filmmaker Farah Khan on her vlog on YouTube. The newly released episode features Nagma and her boyfriend Awez Darbar.

Tanya Mittal planning ‘21-day’ wedding?

The latest episode on Farah Khan’s YouTube channel starts with the filmmaker apologizing to Nagma, as she was the one to break the news of the latter’s elimination on the show.

“Nagma, first of all, I have to apologize. When I had come on Bigg Boss and taken you out with me, I had no idea, yaar. I was completely shocked, and I felt so guilty; I was totally surprised,” Farah said.

Farah later congratulated the couple on their upcoming wedding and joked whether they will have the ceremony at Tanya’s house in Gwalior. Awez clarified, “No no, who knows if it actually exists or not.”

Elsewhere during the conversation, Nagma revealed that Tanya once told her about visiting Atlantis to do a recce of her marriage but was not satisfied. When the director asked if she thought the Atlantis was downmarket for her, Mirajkar replied, “Yes, and she wants something better. And she said it will be a wedding of 21 days, so you have to come for one month.”

Farah then asked in a humorous tone whether Tanya wanted to stay married only for 21 days. To this, Nagma clarified that the wedding functions will last for 21 days.

Tanya Mittal’s journey in Bigg Boss 19

Tanya has been one of the strong contenders of Bigg Boss 19, as she is competing against Amaal Mallik, Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, and others. While the entrepreneur was seen getting along with the music composer quite well in the initial days of the show, she is now showing off her game well.

As for her personal life, Tanya previously revealed to NewScoop that she is not sure if her kind of man even exists in the world. She claimed that she would not want a jobless man. Tanya further stated, “I don’t mind pressing his legs or touching his feet publicly. I truly believe that, in a relationship, there is nothing like chota bada (hierarchy).”

FAQs

Q1. How old is Tanya Mittal?

She is 30 years old.

Q2. Is Tanya Mittal from Gwalior?

Yes, she belongs to Gwalior.

Q3. Is Tanya Mittal in Bigg Boss 19?

She is currently seen on the reality show.