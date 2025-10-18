Naagin 7: Ektaa Kapoor teases intense battle between naagin and dragon but internet disappointed with ‘AI-heavy visuals’

Filmmaker Ektaa Kapoor is all set to return with a new season of her hit supernatural television show, Naagin. Ektaa created quite a buzz when she announced the show on social media, and now, the promo has finally been released, revealing the antagonist. However, fans appear disappointed with its visuals, with many calling it an AI-generated promo. Ektaa Kapoor reveals the new villain in Naagin 7 promo.

Naagin 7 promo released!

On Saturday, Balaji Telefilms shared the promo video of Naagin 7 on its official Instagram page. Without revealing the cast, the video showed a fire-breathing dragon flying across the city before coming face-to-face with Naagin. The narration stated, “In the Kumbh where devotion and faith converge, a new enemy challenges Naagin.” The visuals hint at larger-than-life action sequences.

Sharing the video, the makers wrote, “Kya hoga jab hoga Aag aur Zeher ka aamna-saamna?🔥🐍 Bas bache hai kuch hi din…(What will happen when fire and venom come face to face?🔥🐍 Only a few days left…) Naagin is coming soon! Watch it soon on #Colors and @jiohotstar.”

While some fans were intrigued by the new theme, others criticised the promo for its quality. One user commented, “No casting, only AI-generated.” Another wrote, “Naagin show (cross emoji) AI Dragon show.” A comment read, “Please improve the AI effects’ quality—it doesn’t match the show’s standard.” One fan remarked, “We’ll watch only if it doesn’t look like an AI-made cartoon.” Another added, “Looks like the whole show is animated this time.” Someone else wrote, “AI looks so bad.” One user even compared it to a popular fantasy series, commenting, “Is this Naagin or Game of Thrones?”

Although the cast has not yet been revealed, several fans have expressed their desire to see Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Namik Paul in the lead roles.

About Naagin

Naagin is one of Indian television’s most popular supernatural fantasy series, produced by Ektaa Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. The show revolves around shape-shifting serpents (icchadhari naagins) who possess the power to transform into humans and often seek revenge or protect a mystical gem called the naagmani.

Since its debut in 2015, Naagin has become a massive hit, spawning multiple seasons with different storylines and lead actors, including Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan, Surbhi Jyoti, Nia Sharma, and Tejasswi Prakash, among others. After the success of Naagin 6, which aired from 2022 to 2023, Naagin 7 is expected to release later this year.