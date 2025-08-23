Mouni Roy gives it back to troll teasing her with 'choose better surgeon' jibe: 'Do something worthwhile with your life'

Actor Mouni Roy is extremely active on her social media. Every few days, she shares some new update on work, or a picture from her outings, and even interacts with some fans in the comments every now and then. But on Friday, she entered the comments section of one of her posts to retaliate against a mean comment on her appearance. Mouni Roy responded to a mean comment about her appearance on Instagram.

Mouni responds to comment on appearance

Mouni had posted a carousel of her pictures on Instagram recently, which got a lot of love from her fans with thousands of likes and appreciative comments. However, there were a few trolls with snide remarks and comments, too. One person wrote, "Truth is bitter! You gotta gulp that down your throat, no matter who you are! Your surgeries have put you in a very poor spot. Since you are a public figure, you gotta accept what comes with it! The good and mostly the bad! You should have chosen a better surgeon!" The comment was in reference to reports that Mouni has had corrective cosmetic surgery on her face, something the actor has steadfastly denied in her interviews. However, the rumours refuse to die.

Mouni Roy's response to a comment on her appearance.

Mouni chose to respond to the comment, writing back, "Do something worthwhile with your life. Be on socials to give away love and speak about your work. Not worth it otherwise. If you know, you know."

The internet reacts

Mouni's response earned her some praise and support in the comments. The original comment was deleted soon after. However, a screengrab of it, along with Mouni's response, was circulated on other social media platforms.

One Reddit user criticised the original comment, writing, "You can hate 'surgeries, botox, filter or just any public figure having those' and even comment about it, through your friends and maybe in Reddit or whatever. BUT the moment you search that individual person's name, you go to THEIR PAGE, you go to THEIR comments section, you are a hater, that's it. You are basically a troll. It's not your opinion anymore; it's her body, she can do whatever she wants with it, and it's up to her what it makes her feel like, but nobody deserves to have their mental peace ruined in their safe space." Another echoed, "I don't understand what she wants. Why does she think she has the right to preach about what someone should accept or not? Where does she get all this entitlement?"

Many advised Mouni not to engage with such mean comments. "People should just close their comment sections," read one comment.

However, a few doubled down on the claim that Mouni had had surgeries, poking holes in her response. "I don't think anyone cared much about her surgeries until she openly lied about them in an interview. Like, please, your lips don't grow 10x bigger because of good genes and skincare," argued one.

Mouni's recent work

Mouni was most recently seen on the JioHotstar show Salakaar, in which she played an Indian spy in Pakistan. The show also starred Naveen Kasturia and Mukesh Rishi in lead roles.