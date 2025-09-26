Ektaa Kapoor denies taking a dig at Ram Kapoor's weight loss transformation: ‘Why would I do that?’

Filmmaker Ektaa Kapoor recently grabbed attention when she seemingly took a dig at Ram Kapoor for his weight loss on social media. However, in a recent conversation with India Today, Ektaa clarified that it was not aimed at the actor but was actually in reference to her upcoming show. Ektaa Kapoor reacts to taking a dig at Ram Kapoor's weightloss.

Ektaa dismisses claims about taking a dig at Ram Kapoor's weight loss

Ektaa cleared the air about the dig at Ram’s weight loss and said, “I am going to take a moment to tell everyone, this was exactly one week before I launched the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain promo, where the promo itself had a line that the girl is trying on an outfit and she’s a large size and wants to fit into a medium. Again, dealing with body-shaming, self-doubt and self-assurance. This was taken in a completely different direction. The very next video I put up immediately after that was about how we, as women, should start accepting ourselves.”

She added, “I have no idea how Ram Kapoor, who is neither a woman, nor on television currently, and not battling any weight issues – he’s lost a lot of weight – came into the picture. I was like, really? It’s like I am talking about my hair and somebody somewhere else says, ‘Oh, you called me bald.’ Why would I do that?”

Ektaa further revealed that she is fine with people taking Ozempic to lose weight and may even consider trying one of the weight-loss drugs herself as she feels “stuck” at the moment. She also said she is considering it because of the pain in her joints caused by inflammation.

What Ektaa Kapoor had said

Earlier in March this year, Ram stunned everyone with his weight loss transformation. However, many internet users speculated that he was on Ozempic. Ram later clarified that he was not using the drug and had worked hard on his fitness. Shortly after, Ektaa seemingly took an indirect dig at him.

She shared a video saying, “What do I do? I’ve gained a lot of weight. Should I do an anti-inflammatory diet? Mounjaro? Ozempic? All of the above? Zip my mouth? Ya chhod dun? Hum bade hi acche lagte hain! (Or shall I leave it? Because I look good just the way I am)!” In the caption, she wrote: “Ozempic ho jaye.”

Soon after this, Ram’s wife Gautami posted a video on Instagram mimicking Ektaa and said, “Should I do an anti-inflammatory diet? Should I take Mounjaro? Should I take Ozempic (pharmaceutical drugs), or all of the above? Or should I just zip my mouth? But I think mere liye gym hi kaafi hai (For me, the gym is enough).” She concluded by taking a dig at Ektaa’s show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and said, “Kyunki humein bade nahi, chhote hi achhe lagte hain.” She further captioned the video, “Let people do what they like… live and let live… at the end, what matters is health, happiness, and peace (sic).”

Ektaa Kapoor’s upcoming work

Meanwhile, Ektaa is currently garnering praise for her Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot, which also marks Smriti Irani’s comeback to the screen as her iconic character, Tulsi. The show is facing stiff competition from Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa but has still managed to secure a top position in the TRP charts.

She also has Vvan: Force Of The Forest in the pipeline. Backed by Ektaa and directed by Deepak Mishra, the film stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles and is scheduled to release in cinemas in 2026.