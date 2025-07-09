Bigg Boss 19: From Ram Kapoor to Apoorva Mukhija, here are all the names that are expected to join this season

With Bigg Boss 19 gearing up for its premiere in August 2025, speculation surrounding the contestant lineup is already heating up. Although the final list is still under wraps, according to a report by Screen, several names from the television industry, Bollywood, and the influencer space are reportedly in talks with the show's makers. Ram Kapoor, Apoorva Mukhija, Anita Hassannandani are rumoured to be participating in Bigg Boss season 19.

This season is expected to kick off with 15 contestants, with 3–5 wild card entries joining later. As always, the cast promises to bring drama, personality clashes, and unexpected alliances to the table.

Tentative list includes…

Here’s a look at the tentative list of celebrities approached for Bigg Boss 19:

1.Ram Kapoor & Gautami Kapoor – The real-life couple and TV veterans are rumoured to enter together.

2. Dheeraj Dhoopar – A fan-favourite from Kundali Bhagya, Dheeraj enjoys a massive fan following.

3. Alisha Panwar – TV actor known for her roles in Ishq Mein Marjawan, Nath Zewar Ya Zanjeer

4. Munmun Dutta – She is famous for her role as Babita in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

5. Anita Hassanandani – TV and film actor was seen in popular shows like Naagin and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

6. Lataa Saberwal – Best known for roles in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Rishte Hain Pyaar Ke.

7. Ashish Vidyarthi – National Award-winning actor recently in the news for Traitors Season 1.

8. Khushi Dubey – TV actor who gained attention for her work in Aashiqana.

9. Gaurav Taneja (Flying Beast) – Gaurav is a well-known YouTuber, fitness enthusiast, and pilot.

10. Apoorva Mukhija – Popular digital creator who has been in the news for India Got Latent controversy and Traitors India season 1.

11. Chinki Minki (Surabhi & Samriddhi Mehra) – Twin sisters and content creators on YouTube.

12. Purav Jha – Comedian and influencer, a known face in the digital world for his collaborations with Harsh Beniwal. Also, in the news for being a traitor in Traitor India's first season.

13. Krishna Shroff – Fitness entrepreneur and daughter of Jackie Shroff.

14. Mr. Faisu (Faisal Shaikh) – Social media sensation and Khatron Ke Khiladi alum, known for his online fanbase.

15. Kanika Mann – Best known for Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega and also seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi.

16. Raj Kundra – Businessman and husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, his entry would be one of the most talked-about due to his past controversies.

17. Daisy Shah – Bollywood actor and a former assistant choreographer, she’s worked with Salman Khan in Jai Ho.

18. Arshifa Khan – Young actor and influencer with a large teenage following, popular from her early TV days.

19. Tanushree Dutta – Former Miss India and actor who reignited the #MeToo movement in India.

20. Sharad Malhotra – A seasoned TV actor from shows like Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, Naagin, Banoo Mai Teri Dulhan

21. Mamta Kulkarni – 90s Bollywood star and a controversial figure. She was recently in news for being appointed as Mahamandaleshwar for Kinnar Akhada during Maha Kumbh Mela this year.

22. Paras Kalnawat – TV actor who gained popularity from Anupamaa

23. Mickey Makeover – Celebrity makeup artist turned influencer known for his creative content and bold fashion statements.

Shake-Up in hosting lineup

This season won’t just be about new faces—it also brings a major hosting revamp. Salman Khan will return to launch the season but will reportedly host for only the first three months. He will be succeeded by Farah Khan, Karan Johar, and Anil Kapoor, who will take turns as guest hosts. Salman, however, is expected to return to host the grand finale.

Digital-First strategy for Bigg Boss 19

In a significant format update, Bigg Boss 19 will follow a digital-first approach. The show will stream first on JioCinema, with new episodes dropping before their television broadcast on Colors TV—roughly with a 90-minute gap.

With a powerful mix of seasoned actors, trending influencers, and bold personalities, Bigg Boss 19 is already shaping up to be one of the most unpredictable and talked-about seasons yet. The final list of contestants will be confirmed closer to the show's premiere in late August 2025.