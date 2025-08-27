Ektaa Kapoor warns actors ‘not to fall prey’ to fake casting directors claiming to be associated with Balaji Telefilms

One of the recurring problems in the film industry is the scams of fake casting directors, something actors have often spoken about. Recently, filmmaker Ektaa Kapoor’s production house raised an alarm on social media, warning aspiring actors about fraudulent individuals posing as casting directors associated with them. Ektaa Kapoor warns actors about fake casting directors.(AFP)

On Wednesday, Balaji Telefilms issued an official statement which read, “Balaji Telefilms Limited hereby clarifies that Instagram account holders Vishal and Pooja, operating under the name pooja_castingdirector and claiming to hold the designation of ‘Assistant Casting Director’ with our organisation, have no affiliation whatsoever with Balaji Telefilms. We unequivocally disassociate ourselves from this individual and strongly condemn any attempt to misuse our company’s name or reputation to take undue advantage of aspiring actors.”

The statement further added, “All casting for Balaji Telefilms projects is carried out solely through our official and verified channels. We urge aspiring talent and the general public to exercise caution and refrain from engaging with such fraudulent representations.”

The production house captioned the warning post: “Important Notice: Any account claiming casting authority outside our official channels is fraudulent. Your dream deserves safety. Don’t fall prey to fake casting calls. Always verify. #BalajiTelefilms.” Ektaa also reshared the notice on her Instagram story.

Ektaa Kapoor’s recent work

Meanwhile, Ektaa recently revived her iconic daily soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, starring Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay. Returning to television after 17 years, the show’s very first episode left fans nostalgic. Smriti’s character Tulsi’s powerful monologues are now winning hearts online. The reboot also stars Ritu Chaudhary, Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Kamalika Guha Thakurta, Rohit Suchanti, Shagun Sharma and Aman Gandhi, among others. The show has been topping the TRP charts since its release on July 29.

Adding to the excitement, Ektaa surprised fans by announcing a brand-new season of her long-running hit, Naagin 7. Sharing the announcement video, she wrote: “To all my darling Naagin fans, out of all my shows you guys are the most loyal and probably troll me the most! So for all you guys, here it is – NAAGIN 7.” The cast is yet to be revealed.