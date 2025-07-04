Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's OG Mihir Amar Upadhyay recalls escaping Taj Mahal with torn clothes after being mobbed

Actor Amar Upadhyay, who shot to fame with his role as Mihir Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi (2000-2008), has spoken about his massive fan following at that time. Speaking with India Today, Amar recalled how he went to visit the Taj Mahal with his family but was mobbed, and his T-shirt was torn. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's Amar Upadhyay talked about his fan following in the early 2000s.

Amar Upadhyay was once mobbed at Taj Mahal

At that time, Amar was accompanied by his wife and newborn daughter for the Taj Mahal trip. Coincidentally, it was a Friday when there was a larger crowd due to free entry.

"There were thousands and lakhs of people that day. I realised I made a mistake by coming on that day. It was complete chaos, but we were trying to move in when suddenly someone recognised me and shouted, 'This guy is Mihir!' His words spread like wildfire, and before I realised, people were jumping on me. My T-shirt got absolutely torn, and we had to rush back. My family was thrown on one side, and I was on the other," he said.

He added that the police and security arrived and slammed him for coming on a free day. Even though he explained that he didn't have any idea, "they were angry that I casually just walked in. In half an hour, I was cordoned off back to Delhi". They couldn't see the Taj Mahal.

Amar got marriage proposals even after his wedding, having a baby

Amar recalled how he didn't know and met many women who came with marriage proposals. “I would happily chat with them, click pictures, or give autographs. There were many times when they would ask me about my personal life, and as soon as I told them I was married and had a daughter, they would abruptly leave. That's when my aunt explained that they were here for proposals, and wanted me to meet their daughters,” he added.

More about Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi completed 25 years on Thursday. The show, which began airing in 2000, quickly became a household name. It ran for eight years and ruled the TRP charts for most of the time. Created by Ektaa Kapoor and produced under her banner, Balaji Telefilms, the show was a major hit with viewers and played a big part in shaping Indian TV dramas.

The show followed the life of Tulsi Virani (Smriti Irani), her husband Mihir (played by Amar), and the entire Virani family. The show's story of family, love, and tradition struck a chord with viewers all across the country. The show is all set to return with a second season soon.