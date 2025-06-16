Amar Upadhyay reveals details about Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: ‘Love between Mihir and Tulsi has matured’

Seventeen years after it first became a cultural phenomenon, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is set to make a much-anticipated comeback, with Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay reprising their iconic roles as Tulsi and Mihir Virani. Amar Upadhyay, in a new interview, gave details about the reboot and how makers are feeling "a different kind of pressure" this time around. (Also read: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor Achint Kaur asks for work on Insta: ‘Life as an actor is full of peaks and pauses’) Amar Upadhyay and Smriti Irani in a still from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

In an interview with The Times of India, Amar confessed that he didn't expect the show to resonate with the current audience, given the new content out there. However, he was pleasantly surprised to learn that people of all generations are still excited about it.

Amar shares about the new show

Giving details about the show, Amar said, “The story justifies the return of each character and how their relationships have evolved. The love between Mihir and Tulsi has matured. We’ve all grown as people and actors, and that shows in the story."

When Amar exited the show previously, Mihir was written off with a dramatic death, only to return later due to audience demand. When asked what his fate would be this time, the actor said that Mihir is here to stay, right until the final episode.

About reuniting with Smriti Irani

The second season of the show will mark Smriti’s return to acting after 15 years. Amar said that despite Smriti’s political stature, she remains the same. He says, “When I met her at Ekta Kapoor’s house, it felt like no time had passed. We were just the same. She joked, ‘Tu boodha kab hoga?’ and I said, ‘Abhi time hai’ (laughs). She’s always been grounded, and that hasn’t changed one bit. Our interaction was exactly how it used to be 25 years ago.”

About Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is one of the most influential and successful Indian soap operas of all time. Produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, the show aired on Star Plus from 3 July 2000 to 6 November 2008, spanning over 1,800 episodes.