Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor Achint Kaur asks for work on Insta: ‘Life as an actor is full of peaks and pauses’

Remember Achint Kaur, who made a name through roles with shades of grey in shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Jamai Raja? Well, the actor has come forward with a plea for work. The actor has posted a video on social media asking for fresh opportunities in her career. Also read: Achint Kaur: People like me who are the breadwinners of their families need to go out and earn Achint Kaur was most recently seen in a film titled Ghudchadi web series Illegal - Justice, Out of Order.

Achint Kaur asks for work on social media

On Monday, the actor took to Instagram to send out a plea seeking work opportunities. She shared a video, requesting people to consider her for roles and highlighting her extensive experience in playing diverse characters, in the hopes of securing new opportunities. The video was titled: “On the lookout for new work”.

"Hello, everyone. I hope you are doing well. This is a little note from the heart. I am an actor and voice artist with years of experience across platforms. And right now I am looking for exciting new opportunities both in India and internationally," Achint says in the video.

She added, “Whether it be short films, films, series, all kinds of voice work, social media collaborations. Basically anything creative, and I am ready to give with my all. So just in case you or anyone you know about who is casting or open to collaborating, please let me know because I will be very excited to connect. Also, I have given my manager, Tanuja Mehra and my social media manager, Reva Khare Sharma's details below. So yeah, that's about it, and thank you so much for listening to me and for your support, always".

Sharing the video, she wrote as a caption, “Life as an actor is full of peaks and pauses… and I’m ready for what’s next. If my work resonates with your vision, I’d love to collaborate. You can reach out via my wonderful managers @happymagicalme @rewakharesharma. Let’s create something powerful together”.

What do we know about Achint

Achint has worked in several TV shows such as Kittie Party, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Jamai Raja, and others. She has also been a part of movies such as Haunted 3D, Heroine, 2 States, and Kalank. Most recently, she was seen in the web-series Jamai 2.0 as Durga Devi. The series was streamed on Zee5. She was also seen a film titled Ghudchadi web series Illegal - Justice, Out of Order.