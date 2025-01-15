Amar Upadhyay hits back at Ram Kapoor after he questions his career choices: ‘I am an extremely hardworking person’

Ram Kapoor recently criticised actor Amar Upadhyay's decision to quit television during a conversation with Siddharth Kannan. In an interview with Telly Talk, Amar, popularly known for playing Mihir in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, hit back at Ram Kapoor's remark and clarified that he never left television. Amar Upadhyay reacts to Ram Kapoor's remarks on his career choices.

Amar Upadhyay responds to Ram Kapoor's remark on his career choices

Responding to Ram Kapoor's comments on his career choices, Amar Upadhyay told the portal, “My philosophy in life is that I don’t care what people say or think about me. I don’t pay attention to negative comments or podcasts that mention me in a negative light. I have a very positive mindset, and I know that I am an extremely hardworking person.”

Amar further clarified that he never truly left television, saying, “I don’t sit at home for more than two to four days; I go mad if I don’t work. I’m not going to leave TV, and I won’t leave it because television has given me constant work. I have a meeting tonight for another big TV show, and I’m thinking about how much to take on. Many of my colleagues from back in the day are no longer working in TV. I have been in the industry for 32 years, and I am still going strong.” Amar expressed gratitude to God for the work he is doing and stated that he’ll "focus on his work and ignore the negativity."

What Ram Kapoor had said

On the podcast, Ram Kapoor had criticised Amar Upadhyay’s decision to leave television for films, calling it a poor choice. “I told Amar not to leave this (television), but he left it for a film. A lot of us, including me, told him, ‘What are you doing, brother?’ I told him that you are Mihir of the country. Why are you leaving for a film called Dhund: The Fog?”

Amar Upadhyay was last seen in the television show Doree, which aired from 2023-24. He also appeared Hansal Mehta's web series Scoop. Prior to this, the actor had a supporting role in the movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which was released in 2022. The film, which also stars Tabu, Kartik Aaryan, and Kiara Advani, emerged as a blockbuster at the box office, collecting ₹265.5 crore worldwide.