Ram Kapoor says he respects Rakhi Sawant, claims industry tried to misuse her: ‘Bahut saari gandi experiences hai uski’

Rakhi Sawant has been entertaining audiences for many years, first starting out as a dancer, then as an actor and reality TV star. She has now found a new admirer in actor Ram Kapoor, who said that he respects her hard work. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Ram talked about Rakhi and said that the industry tried to pigeonhole her into a ‘sexy dancer’ image. (Also read: Rakhi Sawant slams Uorfi Javed for defending Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Armaan Malik: ‘Tumhara pati dusri aurat…’) Ram Kapoor talked about the journey of Rakhi Sawant in the industry.

What Ram said about Rakhi

Ram hosted the reality show Rakhi ka Swayamvar, a show where Rakhi chose from a list of eligible bachelors to get married. When he was asked whether he regrets hosting the show, Ram shared that whatever be the outcome he respects Rakhi. He said: “Today, the entire nation knows Rakhi Sawant’s name. She lives in a 3 BHK sea-facing apartment in Mumbai which I have been to which she owns. Respect! She achieved this herself.”

‘How could you not respect it?’

He went on to add: "I might not agree with her philosophy, madness… waahiyaat cheezein bolti hai wo but wo jo bhi hai, jo bhi karti hai (She says a lot of rubbish and whatever she does), the fact is she has managed to make her life by herself and I have seen it. How could you not respect it? Koi ek nice, sexy dancer jisko industry misuse karna chahte the… bahut saari gandi experiences hai uski (The industry tried to misuse her, she had many bad experiences)… no godfather… nothing… ye sab dekha maine because of ‘Rakhi Ka Swayamvar’ so you learn from everything."

Ram Kapoor is best known for portraying Jai Walia in Kasamh Se and Ram Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. He was last seen in the web series Khalbali Records.