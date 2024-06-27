 Rakhi Sawant slams Uorfi Javed for defending Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Armaan Malik: ‘Tumhara pati dusri aurat…’ | Web Series - Hindustan Times
Rakhi Sawant slams Uorfi Javed for defending Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Armaan Malik: ‘Tumhara pati dusri aurat…’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jun 27, 2024 07:20 PM IST

Uorfi Javed had recently justified Armaan Malik's polygamous relationship with his two wives. Rakhi Sawant contradicted her statement in a recent video.

Rakhi Sawant is well-known for her outspoken opinions on matters related to the entertainment industry. The actor recently criticized Uorfi Javed for supporting Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Armaan Malik's relationship with his two wives, expressing her disapproval of Uorfi's defense of polygamy in a viral video. (Also read: Uorfi Javed backs Armaan Malik's relationship with his 2 wives amid trolling: 'Polygamy is popular till date')

Rakhi Sawant slammed Uorfi Javed's for supporting Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Armaan Malik.
Rakhi Sawant slammed Uorfi Javed's for supporting Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Armaan Malik.

Rakhi Sawant lashes out at Uorfi Javed

While speaking about Uorfi's views on polygamy Rakhi said, "Uorfi Javed, tu behen hai meri. Tu kya kuchh bhi comment karti hai. (Uorfi, you are my sister. What rubbish are you saying) that they are three of them happy to duniya ko kya lena dena (so what does the world have to do with it)."

She also opined, "Yeh same tumahre saath hota na, tumhari shaadi ho jaati, tumhara pati dusri biwi laata. Toh Uorfi jitna main tumhe jaanti hun na, tum pati ko bhi maarti aur uski dusri biwi ko bhi aur jaake jail mein baith jaati. Tumhe jab experience nahi hain na shaadi ka toh mat bolo. (The same thing would have happened to you; you would have got married, and your husband would have brought another wife. So Uorfi, as much as I know you, you would have beaten your husband and his other wife too and would have gone to jail. When you don't have experience, don't talk about marriage)."

 

About Uorfi Javed's statement on polygamy

Uorfi had previously defended Armaan Malik's relationship with his two wives - Payal Malik and Kritika Malik. She had said that she knows the couple and called them the ‘nicest’ people. The actor justified their marriage by saying polygamy has always existed in society and is even practised today in some religions.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 housemates list

Apart from Armaan and his wives, Bigg Boss OTT 3 also features Shivani Kumari, Chandrika Dixit aka vada Pav girl, Sai Ketan Rao, Sana Makbul, Ranvir Shorey, Deepak Chaurasia and Shobha De among others.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 premieres on JioCinemas at 9 PM.

Rakhi Sawant slams Uorfi Javed for defending Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Armaan Malik: 'Tumhara pati dusri aurat…'
