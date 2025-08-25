Smriti Irani wins internet with powerful monologue about ‘harsh truth of housewives’ in Kyunki: ‘If Anupamaa said this…’

Actor and politician Smriti Irani, who immortalised the character of Tulsi Virani in Ektaa Kapoor’s iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, is once again winning hearts with a hard-hitting monologue that reflects the plight of countless housewives in the rebooted version of the show. Smriti Irani's powerful dialogue in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi wins internet.

Smriti Irani wins hearts with her monologue

Recently, a scene from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi surfaced online featuring Smriti’s Tulsi and Amar Upadhyay’s Mihir. In the scene, Tulsi confronts Mihir over financial independence and the lack of recognition for her contributions as a homemaker.

After Mihir shouts at Tulsi for using his money ( ₹10 lakh) without his permission, she questions, “Mere paise? Accha? Ghar humara, bacche humare, paise tumhare?… Shaadi ek 4 pheron se hi toh aagyi thi, tabse ab tak sabke peeche bhaagte bhaagte puchti hi toh rehti hun (My money? Really? The house is ours, the children are ours, but the money is yours? … Marriage happened with just four pheras, and since then I’ve been running after everyone, constantly asking, isn’t that all I’ve been doing?)” She further asks him whether he ever seeks her permission before buying an expensive car or giving costly gifts to his friends.

When Mihir tries to pacify her, saying she is “misunderstanding,” Tulsi delivers an even more impactful retort, “38 saal se tumhara ghar chala rahi hun, salary dete ho mujhe? Salary kya chutti tak nahi milti. Tum chutti lete ho, bacche chutti lete hain, ghar ke naukar chutti lete hain, 38 saal main kya maine kabhi chutti li? (I’ve been running your household for 38 years, do you give me a salary? Forget salary, I don’t even get a day off. You take holidays, the children take holidays, even the house help takes holidays—have I ever taken a single day off in 38 years?).”

The dialogue strikes at the very core of the lack of acknowledgement faced by women in traditional households. Tulsi’s powerful lines about not even knowing her own account number, despite managing the home for decades, resonated deeply with viewers. She concluded the monologue with, “Zindagi bhar ek aurat ko usko stree dharm sikhaya jaata hai, streedhan ki toh kabhi baat nahi hoti? Toh yeh maanke chalo yeh 10 lakh rupay mera streedhan tha (All her life, a woman is taught about her duties as a wife, but no one ever talks about streedhan—a woman’s rightful wealth. So let’s just assume these 10 lakh rupees were my streedhan).”

Fans flooded social media with emotional reactions. One wrote, “How sweetly she said all of this, just imagine if Anupamaa was in this scene.” Another commented, “She explained it so politely; if it were me, I would have screamed in his face.” Many praised Smriti Irani and Ektaa Kapoor for reigniting old memories, with one fan remarking, “This dialogue is going to change so many households.”

Some called it “feminism in its most polite form”, while others said it reflects the “harsh truth of many housewives.” Comparisons with Anupamaa—another show centred around a homemaker’s sacrifices—highlight just how relevant the subject remains today.

About Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot

The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot premiered on July 29 on Star Plus and JioCinema, scoring an impressive 2.5 TVR, according to reports. Social media users praised Smriti Irani’s reprise of Tulsi, with the show resonating across generations, fueled by nostalgia.