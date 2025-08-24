Fans can't keep calm as Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay recreate ‘iconic’ scene on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

Fans of Indian daily soaps have been hit with a wave of nostalgia ever since Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay-starrer Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 premiered on television. The first episode of this show's second season aired on 29 July 2025, leaving fans emotional as it transported them to the early 2000s. Social media has been flooded with daily updates, fan theories, and nostalgic throwbacks from the world of Shanti Niketan. Amar Upadhyay and Smriti Irani recreated their famous scene on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay recreate famous scene

Diving deep into nostalgia, the makers recreated one of the most iconic scenes from Season 1, where Tulsi and Mihir accidentally bump into each other, sending a burst of colours from Tulsi's plate onto Mihir's kurta.

The recreation of the same scene, after 25 years in season 2, was shared on Balaji Telefilms' X (formerly Twitter) account, garnering fan reactions. "25 saal baad, iss pal ko dekh kar laga jaise waqt tham gaya ho! Drop a (heart emoji) agar aapko bhi aisa laga. Dekhiye #KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi, har raat 10:30 baje, sirf StarPlus aur JioHotstar par, (It felt like time has stopped after watching this moment 25 years later. Drop a heart emoji if you felt the same)" the makers captioned the post.

Reacting to the moment on social media, one fan wrote, “this was so cute!! the way they recreated their scene plus those flashbacks look at their smiles ahh so adorable <333.” Another wrote, “I wish i cud gaf abt the on-going side drama bt hw do i do dat whn babies were serving so hard...!? Pure chills.” Numerous fans commented, calling the scene ‘iconic’.

Smriti Irani playing Tulsi again

In a press note on reprising her iconic character, Smriti said, “Returning to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is not just a step back into a role, but a return to a story that redefined Indian television and reshaped my own life. It gave me more than commercial success; it gave me a connection with millions of homes, a place in the emotional fabric of a generation.”

The show, which began airing in 2000, quickly became a household name. It ran for eight long years and ruled the TRP charts for most of the time. Created by Ektaa Kapoor and produced under her banner, Balaji Telefilms, the show was a major hit with viewers and played a big part in shaping Indian TV dramas.

