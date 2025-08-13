Just how much money were Ektaa Kapoor's actors making during her peak? Chetan Hansraj gives a hint

Television actors have often complained about the extreme working hours in the industry, with some even revealing they worked for 24–48 hours non-stop. In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, television actor Chetan Hansraj talked about working 22 hours a day and revealed how Ektaa Kapoor's shows changed his life. Chetan Hansraj revealed how doing Ektaa Kapoor's show transformed his life.

Chetan Hansraj on working for 22 hours a day

Chetan Hansraj recalled how, after getting signed by Ektaa Kapoor’s Balaji and coming out of the office, he felt relieved. He then went on to explain how he had worked 22 hours a day while juggling shoots for three shows – Kkusum, Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii.

He said, “I was doing three shows at once. I was shooting non-stop. I used to shoot 22-hours-a-day for those 2–3 years in the beginning, non-stop. I would take a nap whenever I got a chance. I would sleep in between shots. I used to carry on like that.” The actor shared that he would get a day off every week or two weeks because he would be too tired, but apart from that day, he would work without taking any breaks.

However, he called it an amazing experience and further thanked Ektaa for giving him the opportunity. He said, “When 2004 started, my bank balance wasn't that great. In fact, it was too weak. But by the end of 2004, I got married, I bought a house in Bandra, and I bought a car, my first car, so my life was transformed.”

About Chetan Hansraj

Chetan began his career as a child artist in the 1980s, appearing in shows like Mahabharat and Vikram Aur Betaal. As an adult, he gained prominence with popular TV serials such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kkusum and Jodhaa Akbar, often playing negative or intense roles. He has also been a part of Bollywood films like Hero, Bodyguard, Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai Dobaara and Shootout at Wadala, among others.

He was last seen in Bhuvan Bam's web series Taaza Khabar in 2024. The show also featured Shriya Pilgaonkar, J. D. Chakravarthy, Deven Bhojani and Jaaved Jaaferi, among others, in key roles. It is available to watch on JioHotstar. He will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash in lead roles. The film will release in two parts, with one of them releasing on Diwali 2026 and the other on Diwali 2027.