Chetan Hansraj confirms playing Raavana's nana in Ramayana, reveals how the film begins

Actor Chetan Hansraj has confirmed his role in Nitesh Tiwari’s highly anticipated epic Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Yash as Raavan. Chetan revealed he plays Sumali, Raavan’s maternal grandfather, and that the film’s narrative opens with his character — setting the stage for what he describes as one of the most remarkable cinematic experiences of his career. Chetan Hansraj confirms his role as Sumali in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash.

Chetan talks about his role in Ramayana

In a recent conversation with Minutes of Masala, Chetan shared his excitement, saying, "I just finished shooting for Ramayana — the one with Ranbir and Yash. It's one of the best things I’ve done in my life. The scale, the shoot, the Hollywood crew — absolute legends. It was unbelievable."

Chetan emphasised the significance of his role as Sumali, calling it “very crucial” to the film’s opening. He noted that the film starts with his character’s storyline, which plays a foundational part in the broader Ramayana narrative. Though tight-lipped about specific plot points, the actor hinted at the sheer grandeur of the production, saying that even veteran Hollywood technicians on set were amazed by the scale.

"I’m playing Raavan’s nana in the film. It’s a very crucial role… It starts with him. It’s one of the best shoots I’ve ever done in my life. I can’t say more, but it is by far the best shoot I’ve ever done…I’ve never seen anything like this. Even the people who had come from Hollywood were like, ‘Boss, this is something else'," Chetan added.

About Ramayana

Directed by Dangal and Chhichhore filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is being produced on a massive scale with a blend of Indian mythological storytelling and global production values. The film also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, and veteran Arun Govil as King Dasharatha.

The project is being planned as a two-part saga, with Ramayana: Part 1 scheduled for a Diwali 2026 release, followed by Part 2 in Diwali 2027. According to reports, filming for the second installment is expected to begin by October this year.